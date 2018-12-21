An all-huckleberries edition of huckleberries and chokecherries for Missoulian readers who will be celebrating what seems like an especially early Christmas next week. Today marks the winter solstice, the longest, darkest night of the year — but some major recent developments and Santa sightings are sure to provide a nice warm glow to last until the New Year.
A toast of nonalcoholic huckleberry juice to the new DUI treatment court in Missoula County that will be kicking off in January 2019. The Responsibility, Opportunities and Accountability for Drivers (or ROAD) Court will be held twice a month, and can accept about 20 people at a time, thanks to a $87,000 grant from the Montana Department of Transportation. Such courts have made promising headway in other counties where they have been established, helping to keep high-risk offenders off the road and in treatment, and leading to reduced jail time – and fewer alcohol-related crashes and fatalities.
Huckleberry-flavored candy canes to the new Zero to Five initiative launched by the Headwaters Foundation last week. The Missoula-based nonprofit is among the biggest in Montana, with an endowment of $100 million funded largely from the sale of Community Medical Center to a partnership formed by Billings Clinic and RegionalCare Hospital Partners. Headwaters announced that it is spending $16.7 million and partnering with several other local organizations on a new initiative aimed at improving the health and outcomes of at-risk children. Additionally, the nonprofit has already distributed $900,000 in grants to various existing organizations in 15 western Montana counties and the Flathead Indian Reservation to boost their ongoing work with young children.
Another helping of huckleberries for Montana child sex trafficking prevention efforts, which received an A rating from a national nonprofit this week. Shared Hope International released its annual report cards grading each state, noting that Montana’s anti-sex trafficking laws are one of the major factors behind its high grade, which it has held since a bill backed by Attorney General Tim Fox to update the state’s human trafficking laws was passed by the Montana Legislature in 2015. It's remarkable progress given that Montana received an F on the same report card in 2011 — and it’s progress that continues, with human trafficking awareness trainings slated to take place in January in Missoula.
Huckleberries under a spotlight to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for his most recent efforts to shine a light on “dark money” in elections. This past summer, the Internal Revenue Service began allowing certain nonprofits to keep the names of major donors secret. Last week, Tester’s bill to block the IRS practice passed the Senate on a 50-49 vote. With groups spending more than ever to influence elections, the federal government should be doing all it can to promote transparency and ensure voters cast their ballots knowing who paid to influence them. Unfortunately, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was among those voting against the measure. Even more unfortunately, the current House is unlikely to vote on the matter before the session adjourns, meaning it will need to be reintroduced in the next session.
And a shaking bowl full of huckleberry jelly to Santa, who recently stopped in at Pruyn Veterinary Hospital to pose for photos with pets and help raise money for their Good Sam Fund, which is intended to close the funding gap when animals require more care than their owners can afford. The Santa Paws photo shoot fundraiser, now in its sixth year, has raised as much as $800 in previous years. Santa was also spotted at Jefferson Elementary School last week, collecting Christmas wishes from preschoolers in a class for deaf and hearing-impaired students. The jolly old elf, who of course is fluent in every language in the world, communicated with the young students in American Sign Language.