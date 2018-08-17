Huckleberry gummy bears to Susan Reneau for leading the charge to find a good home for three grizzly bear cubs whose mother was struck and killed by a car on Highway 200 in early June. Larry, Curley and Moe, as the three bears have been dubbed, faced an uncertain future — including euthanasia if a suitable home could not be found quickly enough. Reneau, an author and activist whose efforts on behalf of local veterans are well known in Missoula and Ravalli counties, put her considerable connections to work locating an appropriate place for the cubs to grow up. Thanks in large part to Reneau’s help, they will soon be joining the Zoo Sauvage de Saint Felicien in Quebec.
Unregulated chokecherries to the lack of any state or local government oversight of carnival rides. Last week an 11-year-old girl fell from the Typhoon ride at the Western Montana Fair carnival and was seriously injured. Carnival owners can and do pay third parties to inspect their rides, but there’s no other oversight of their operations in Montana. Potentially dangerous carnival rides should be legally required to pass a thorough inspection, and the inspectors should be answerable to the public.
Entrepreneurial huckleberries to Montana’s small-business spirit as the state with the highest percentage of residents who own their own business. The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana presented a State of Entrepreneurship report this week that showed more than 10 percent of Montanans own a business, and that Montana comes in ninth place in a national ranking of business survival rates.
Charred chokecherries to the Howe Ridge fire, which torched several homes and structures this past week and forced a section of Going-to-the-Sun Road to close in Glacier National Park. The burned buildings include historic properties both public and private around Lake McDonald, especially at Kelly’s Camp, which lost a cabin, a camp house, seven private homes and other outbuildings. The nearby Wheeler camp lost a boat house and three outbuildings. Park officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.
Frosty cold huckleberries to the firefighters who tackled a house fire in West Riverside last Friday in 100-plus-degree heat. Four firefighters suffered heat exhaustion battling the blaze, which ultimately destroyed the home and a car, but the residents were able to escape safely and for that, we can all be thankful.