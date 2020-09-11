Honoring lives of those lost on 9/11

Perennial huckleberries to the steadfast individuals and organizations hosting the 18th annual Never Forget Service and other events to remember the many lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Thanks to the United Veterans Council of Missoula and Ravalli Counties, the Missoula Exchange Club, University of Montana ROTC, Missoula Civil Patrol and UVC, as well as numerous supporting participants, observers can gather at the Rose Memorial Garden starting at 7 p.m. tonight to pay their respects —while wearing masks and maintaining healthy social distances, of course.

Glitchy chokecherries to the widespread Zoom crash that interrupted remote learning for many students in Missoula on Tuesday. That was the first day of classes for the fledgling Online Academy offered by Missoula County Public Schools as an alternative to in-class schooling. Nearly 2,000 students, or about 20% of the total student body, have signed up so far. While there’s bound to be a bit of a learning curve with any new system, technical difficulties with the popular video conferencing platform added an unexpected layer of frustration for students, parents and educators alike.