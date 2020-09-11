Perennial huckleberries to the steadfast individuals and organizations hosting the 18th annual Never Forget Service and other events to remember the many lives lost in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Thanks to the United Veterans Council of Missoula and Ravalli Counties, the Missoula Exchange Club, University of Montana ROTC, Missoula Civil Patrol and UVC, as well as numerous supporting participants, observers can gather at the Rose Memorial Garden starting at 7 p.m. tonight to pay their respects —while wearing masks and maintaining healthy social distances, of course.
Glitchy chokecherries to the widespread Zoom crash that interrupted remote learning for many students in Missoula on Tuesday. That was the first day of classes for the fledgling Online Academy offered by Missoula County Public Schools as an alternative to in-class schooling. Nearly 2,000 students, or about 20% of the total student body, have signed up so far. While there’s bound to be a bit of a learning curve with any new system, technical difficulties with the popular video conferencing platform added an unexpected layer of frustration for students, parents and educators alike.
Pressed huckleberry blossoms to the Montana Book Festival, which has moved to a virtual format in place of its traditional in-person events scheduled for this week. Festival organizers began planning for three jam-packed days of readings, presentations, discussions — and a headlining live stream featuring U.S. Senator Jon Tester discussing his new book, “Grounded,” with Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam, and music by Izaak Opatz. Visit www.montanabookfestival.com for a complete schedule of events through Saturday, Sept. 12.
A fire safe filled with chokecherries to the blaze that damaged the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ People’s Center in Pablo and claimed the life of 33-year-old Julian Michael Draper, who is suspected of starting the fire after barricading himself inside the center. The loss could have been even greater, however, had the fire reached the education or museum areas of the building. Fortunately, the collection of tribal artifacts survived with minimal smoke or water damage.
A huckleberry-juice-spraying fire hose to the new rural fire station that will soon be built a bit closer to Bonner. The Missoula Rural Fire District expects the relocation of its Station 4 to not only allow crews to respond to fire calls more quickly, but also to vehicle crashes on Interstate 90. The station is the first of two major building projects in the works for the rural fire department. Next up is the overcrowded Station 1, which serves as the district’s headquarters.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!