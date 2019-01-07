It comes down to this: Should Montana’s legislators be willing to work across party lines, or not?
Republicans are split concerning the current House rule that requires at least 60 of its 100 members to vote on a bill to “blast” it out of committee. Otherwise, bills can and often do die in committee for lack of action. The leaders of the House thus enjoy a great deal of power in assigning certain bills to certain committees.
But 30 years ago, the Montana House voted on bills via “simple majority,” meaning action could be taken with just 51 percent of votes. The problem was that so many bills were introduced, sorting them all out became overly onerous. The rule change to a “super majority,” or 60 percent vote, was meant to ensure that legislation with more support received more consideration.
Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out that way. Instead, the power to determine whether a bill is worthy of consideration or not is almost entirely up to House leadership – which, not surprisingly, opposes any return to the old rules. They would prefer that Republicans, who are in the majority with 58 members, vote as a bloc to advance the House leadership’s agenda.
It’s undoubtedly tempting, when one holds a strong majority and thus the greater portion of power, to move full steam ahead without pausing to pick up support from the minority. But in our democratic republic, it’s always best to gain as much buy-in as possible for any new legislation. It may be easier to simply run roughshod over the minority party, but in the long run, such treatment only breeds resentment and foments division.
Their constituents, certainly, would probably prefer that all legislators, Republican or Democrat, work together and put the interests of the people before the interests of any political party. What may serve certain representatives’ districts may not serve those of others, and their votes should reflect that, no matter whether they happen to align with a particular party platform.
In recent weeks, the Missoulian has published guest columns on this topic from both Republicans and Democrats, current and former legislators, and current and former House leadership. This alone demonstrates that an array of different opinions exists — and deserves due consideration and debate — across party lines. The proposal to return the House rules to their original simple majority format is yet another good idea worth discussing.