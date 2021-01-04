How Senator Daines can truly protect the democratic process

These officials were presented with an array of allegations, and found them fruitless. Yet Daines and his like-minded die-hard Trump supporters claim one more audit will turn up evidence no one else has found. Until then, they say they “intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states.” They do not list which states they consider disputed. Presumably Montana, which voted for Trump by a wide margin, is not among them — even though many Montana counties opted to hold mail-ballot elections, one of the sticking points raised in the senators’ statement.

“We do not take this action lightly,” reads the statement signed by Daines and 10 other senators. “We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it.”

It’s not too late for Daines to do the right thing. He has shown backbone before, and demonstrated a willingness to support sensible legislation in the face of impassioned but wrongheaded opposition. The recent passage of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact is a recent case in point.