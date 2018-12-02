Missoula won’t solve its housing problems overnight, but Missoulians can provide those who don’t have a home with a warm place to sleep on these cold winter nights.
It’s an opportune time for the entire Missoula community to pitch in to help our homeless neighbors. This responsibility does not lie with a single person, agency or even government entity — but with all of us.
It’s no secret that affordable housing is a growing problem in Missoula. The latest report from the Missoula Organization of Realtors shows that the median price of housing continues to rise, and is now higher than ever at $290,900. Wages are growing at a healthy rate in Missoula, according to U.S. Census reports, but not nearly fast enough to keep up with the rate of increase in housing costs.
Along with cold winter weather, the holiday season comes with many requests for charity. As Missoulians consider these, we cannot ignore the critical need for a warming shelter that recently reached emergency levels.
Every Missoulian with a few extra dollars to give can have a hand in sheltering a person who needs it — right now. And then, we must turn our attention to the many complex and interrelated issues that gave rise to this critical situation and which should have been addressed months ago, but weren’t.
Missoula’s City Council members are certainly paying close attention now. The day after Thanksgiving, the City Council convened an emergency meeting to approve an ordinance that allows the Salvation Army to open a temporary warming center.
The center is sorely needed because the Poverello Center homeless shelter can only admit so many people in a single cold night. Last year, its overnight capacity was capped at 175 individuals at most, leaving anywhere from 20 to 40 others to find somewhere else to spend the night.
That’s only a small portion of the total homeless population in Missoula. The most recent Montana Point in Time Survey identified 293 homeless individuals — the highest percentage in Montana but far less than the 395 homeless individuals counted in 2016.
When the number of people seeking shelter for the night exceeded the number of beds at the Pov, the Union Gospel Mission used to offer an overnight shelter to take in the overflow. This past March, however, the Missoula Fire Department notified the people who run the Mission that their location on Toole Avenue violates a city ordinance requiring 350 feet or more between houses and homeless shelters.
With help from the Mission, the Salvation Army stepped up this winter to open its building on Russell Street to those seeking overnight shelter — but it too was in violation of municipal zoning laws. And getting a conditional use permit takes time and money.
The emergency ordinance passed by City Council last month allowed the Salvation Army to open its shelter immediately, without having to pay a bunch of fees first, and it will be allowed to remain in operation until April 1.
But it doesn’t address the fact that it takes more than a place — it takes money and manpower — to run a clean, healthy, safe shelter for the homeless.
Salvation Army Captain Josh Boyd told City Council members that it needs to raise at least $50,000 to open the shelter, and it currently has about half that amount. Mayor John Engen and Councilor Julie Armstrong inquired about contributing city funds to help close the gap, but were told that all funds are currently tied up.
Fortunately, the United Way of Missoula County swiftly joined in, launching a new campaign in time for Giving Tuesday called Warm for the Holidays. Teaming up with the nonprofit Salvation Army, the goal is to raise at least $10,000 “to make sure that folks do not suffer, or risk dying, on our cold streets this winter,” as United Way Chief Executive Officer Susan Hay Patrick said.
Generous Missoulians can help by going to www.MissoulaUnitedWay.org/donate and clicking on the “Warm for the Holidays” option. Or, stop by the Salvation Army building at 355 S. Russell St. to drop off a donation. Be sure to specify that it’s for the warming shelter project.
If only 1,000 generous Missoulians gave $10, that would be enough. For now.
The next step is to get the entire community involved in an ongoing discussion about how to better identify, coordinate and meet the needs of our homeless and at-risk residents before they reach the point of crisis.
Missoula does have a plan, Reaching Home: Missoula’s 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness, adopted in 2012, which aims to provide permanent housing solutions. It also has an Office of Housing and Community Development headed by a director with plenty of experience and expertise on the local homeless situation: Eran Pehan is a former executive director of the Poverello Center.
Going by the decreased number of homeless folks in Missoula despite the housing affordability, these efforts appear to be working. So how did this winter’s emergency arise? And what should Missoula do to better help our homeless in the future? That’s just one of many questions that need to be discussed in depth, not just by the experts and volunteers working to help Missoula’s homeless, but by the larger community.
The emergency ordinance passed by city council includes a directive to the city to consider alternative strategies to house the homeless in future winters. That’s a great place to start a conversation, but it’s only one piece of the puzzle.
It’s going to take leadership, focus, time and money — and community participation — to make real improvements in our social safety net. It’s going to take better coordination with existing social services and health care providers, especially mental health care providers, and it’s going to take collective advocacy to attract state and federal support to shore up local resources.
Last year, a 61-year-old man named Timothy Lloyd froze to death near the Northside pedestrian footbridge. We cannot let that happen again.
Let’s care for each struggling family and individual in our town as a true neighbor, whether this is their first winter in Missoula or the latest of many. They may not have a house, but Missoula is still their home.