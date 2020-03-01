How to prepare for transformation in Missoula's arts scene

Of all of Missoula’s many claims to fame, nothing sets it apart like its vibrant arts scene.

Sure, we have unparalleled outdoors opportunities, and certainly many longtime residents first fell in love with Missoula through the one and only University of Montana. Our “hub of five valleys” counts several spokes of international renown, and happens to be the home base of a handful of nonprofits with national impact as well.

Yet it’s hard to name a Missoula attraction that doesn’t somehow tie back to its roots in arts and culture. From authors to films based on those authors’ books, to poets, sculptors and painters, musicians and makers of fine crafts, all have helped put Missoula on the map for fellow artists who want to live and learn in a welcoming community, as well as for those who appreciate the results of their work.

All this hasn’t happened by accident. Missoula has consistently demonstrated its support for the arts for a long time, and our local arts agency, funded in part through public dollars, has played an instrumental role in focusing this support.

As Missoula’s arts community faces several significant transformations and challenges, this role is bound to become even more important.