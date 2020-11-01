Important steps to take before Election Day

Sick of elections yet? Only a few more days to go!
It’s an unfading truth that every election is the most important election ever, and that the last few days of an election season are the most critical.
Regardless of their political leanings, all eligible residents should register to vote, and all registered voters should be sure to fill out and return a ballot. Missoula County mailed out ballots Oct. 9, so every registered voter should have received one weeks ago.
Now, all voters should take the following steps:
If you have already received, filled out and mailed back your ballot, check its status with the Secretary of State. This is easily done via the My Voter Page (https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/) website.
If your ballot status is “accepted,” you are good to go. If you have not yet received a ballot, however, or if its status is listed as “undeliverable” or “rejected,” it’s best to follow up with the county elections office immediately. The Missoula County Elections Office can be reached by phone at 406-258-4751 or email electioninfo@missoulacounty.us, and the building at 140 N. Russell St. is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you have filled out a ballot but not yet mailed it back, be sure to deliver it or drop it off in person. On Election Day, Nov. 3, drop-offs will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- Missoula Early Learning Center (Cold Springs), 2625 Briggs St.
- Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
- Spring Meadows Fire Station, 9350 Ladyslipper Lane
- Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Hwy. 93 S.
- McCormick Park, 600 Cregg Lane
- Clinton Community Center, 20359 E. Mullan Road
- Potomac Greenough Community Center, 29827 Potomac Road
- Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane
- Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave. W.
- UM (Adams Center), 32 Campus Drive
- Clearwater CU (Reserve St. Branch), 2610 N. Reserve St.
For those who prefer to wait until the last minute to fill in those bubbles, the Missoulian published a voter guide and the Missoulian Editorial Board has offered its humble endorsements in nine key races this year:
- For Montana Public Service Commission, District 4, Monica Tranel has more direct experience and a background that better represents the majority of Montanans than Jennifer Fielder.
- For secretary of state, Bryce Bennett promises to make much-needed improvements and take the office in a better direction than Christi Jacobsen.
- For attorney general, Raph Graybill has the right approach to solving some of Montana’s most pressing problems compared to the vision laid out by Austin Knudsen.
- For the Governor’s Office, Mike Cooney and Casey Schreiner bring a steadier hand and make a better team than Greg Gianforte and Kristen Juras.
- For Superintendent of Public Instruction, Melissa Romano promises to steer education in Montana toward a brighter future for our teachers and students than incumbent Elsie Arntzen.
- To speak for Montana as the state’s lone voice in the U.S. House of Representatives (unless census results allot a second seat), Kathleen Williams is more measured and independent than Matt Rosendale.
- In the “Battle of the Steves” for the U.S. Senate, Steve Bullock should get the chance to show us he can serve Montana better than our current senator, Steve Daines.
- For state auditor, Shane Morigeau of Missoula can be trusted to follow the letter of law, and deserves to continue a career in public service more than Troy Downing.
- In the ostensibly nonpartisan contest to join the bench of the Montana Supreme Court, the Missoulian Editorial Board has endorsed incumbent Laurie McKinnon over challenger Mike Black.
These are not the only important races on the ballot, however. In addition to the top-ticket question of who should be elected president, and in addition to nonpartisan race for the Montana Supreme Court’s Seat 5, voters are also being asked whether to return Judge Jim Shea for Seat 6. Missoula and Mineral county voters will also choose between Robin Hammond and Jason Marks for a 4th Judicial District Court judge. Montana residents in most state House and Senate districts will vote for a state representative and senator to send to Helena, and Missoula County residents are also selecting between Juanita Vero and Alan Ault for county commissioner.
Initiative 190 would legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and Constitutional Initiative 118 would allow the Legislature or the people, by initiative, to establish a legal age for marijuana possession and use.
Two ballot items were placed by the 2019 Legislature to amend the Montana Constitution. C-46 would require that at least 10% of qualified electors in two-fifths of legislative districts sign on to proposed petitions for constitutional amendments. And C-47 would specify that proposed petitions for citizen ballot initiatives must be signed by at least 5% of the qualified electors in one-third of the legislative districts.
The Missoulian Editorial Board has shared its concerns about Legislative Referendum 130 previously. This ballot item seeks to remove local authority to regulate or restrict the carrying of firearms and concealed weapons. It’s a direct response to Missoula’s efforts to expand background check requirements, but it would affect every community in Montana.
And finally, the Missoula Urban Transportation District is seeking to increase the mill levy by 20 mills, which would raise roughly $3 million a year for the purpose of expanding Mountain Line bus service. The estimated tax increase would be $27 per year for every $100,000 in home value, and the levy would be permanent.
No matter what your party affiliation or which side of an issue you take, the important thing is to make sure your voice is heard and your choices counted — and vote.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!