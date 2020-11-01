Important steps to take before Election Day

These are not the only important races on the ballot, however. In addition to the top-ticket question of who should be elected president, and in addition to nonpartisan race for the Montana Supreme Court’s Seat 5, voters are also being asked whether to return Judge Jim Shea for Seat 6. Missoula and Mineral county voters will also choose between Robin Hammond and Jason Marks for a 4th Judicial District Court judge. Montana residents in most state House and Senate districts will vote for a state representative and senator to send to Helena, and Missoula County residents are also selecting between Juanita Vero and Alan Ault for county commissioner.

Initiative 190 would legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and Constitutional Initiative 118 would allow the Legislature or the people, by initiative, to establish a legal age for marijuana possession and use.

Two ballot items were placed by the 2019 Legislature to amend the Montana Constitution. C-46 would require that at least 10% of qualified electors in two-fifths of legislative districts sign on to proposed petitions for constitutional amendments. And C-47 would specify that proposed petitions for citizen ballot initiatives must be signed by at least 5% of the qualified electors in one-third of the legislative districts.