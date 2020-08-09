Improving Missoula's police requires more funding, not less

Now, members of Missoula’s City Council and other local government leaders are being inundated with hundreds of requests to shake up the status quo and shift funding from the Missoula Police Department to other community services. These calls to “defund the police” are rooted in a desire to cut down on the amount of police response to non-criminal activity, among other reforms. Their aims are entirely understandable, and likely desired by the police themselves.

The problem is that “defunding the police” would kick the legs out from under the very people our community depends on to serve and protect us all. It’s an unnecessarily polarizing call to action that makes it seems as if Missoula does not support its law enforcement officers.

It should go without saying that the police deserve the community’s support, both in terms of sufficient funding and in terms of respect for the very difficult job they do. From dispatchers to detectives, patrol officers to school resource offices, these protectors of the peace routinely help people when they are most scared and hurt, and regularly see humanity at its worst. In this work, they must have the proper training and equipment to respond to a mind-boggling array of situations, any of which may take a turn for the worse in a single moment.