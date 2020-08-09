Improving Missoula's police requires more funding, not less

The protesters in Missoula have done a notable job, along with protesters nationwide, in calling attention to serious problems and demanding immediate solutions.
The supporters of Black Lives Matter are making sure that Black victims of police shootings are no longer swept under the rug, bringing greater scrutiny to a justice system that too often does more harm than good for members of minority groups.
We can all agree there is room for improvement in the American justice system, and that we can start making improvements right away at the local level — starting with Missoula’s own city and county law enforcement departments. We’ve seen it happen before.
Remember that Missoula made real, measurable changes just a few years back, after our community was dragged into the national spotlight for its handling of sexual assault reports at the University of Montana. That attention, while prolonged and painful, helped open a much-needed community discussion that lead to greater focus on sexual assault education and, equally importantly, groundbreaking agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice that made Missoula into the national model for safe, effective, fair rape investigation.
Then, in just the past few years, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement has succeeded in shining a light on previously overlooked or forgotten cases involving a disproportionate number of Native Americans. In Montana, that movement has resulted in state legislation and dedicated funding to better track and resolve these cases.
Now, members of Missoula’s City Council and other local government leaders are being inundated with hundreds of requests to shake up the status quo and shift funding from the Missoula Police Department to other community services. These calls to “defund the police” are rooted in a desire to cut down on the amount of police response to non-criminal activity, among other reforms. Their aims are entirely understandable, and likely desired by the police themselves.
The problem is that “defunding the police” would kick the legs out from under the very people our community depends on to serve and protect us all. It’s an unnecessarily polarizing call to action that makes it seems as if Missoula does not support its law enforcement officers.
It should go without saying that the police deserve the community’s support, both in terms of sufficient funding and in terms of respect for the very difficult job they do. From dispatchers to detectives, patrol officers to school resource offices, these protectors of the peace routinely help people when they are most scared and hurt, and regularly see humanity at its worst. In this work, they must have the proper training and equipment to respond to a mind-boggling array of situations, any of which may take a turn for the worse in a single moment.
Of course, police are also held in a higher position of public trust than most other public servants. When an officer of the law fails to strictly follow the law, or otherwise breaches that public trust, he or she ought to be held to a higher level of accountability as well. Yet all too often, communities have watched law officers erect a “blue wall” to shield their colleagues and keep the bad apples in the barrel.
Missoula is in an enviable position to enhance its criminal justice system, but it must recognize that doing so means increasing, not decreasing, funds for law enforcement.
In March, a new Police Chief Jaeson White took over, bringing with him nearly three decades of law enforcement experience in rural California communities and offering a new perspective on local systems. In just a few short, turbulent months, he has demonstrated a willingness to listen to concerns and actively explore solutions.
For one thing, he publicly condemned the behavior of the officers in Minneapolis charged in the death of George Floyd. He already had been working on the department’s use-of-force policy, and assured that the entire force would receive a refresher course. He also was looking further into enhancing the department’s implicit bias training, and had been seeking out the expertise of diversity programs at the University of Montana.
Missoula police have had an especially careful line to walk regarding the protests downtown as counter-demonstrators showed up and sometimes heated exchanges threatened to erupt into violence. Thankfully, things were kept at a simmer, and our local police played a key role in that.
Many community members were upset, however, that prosecutors did not press more serious charges against a man who accosted a Black teenager riding his bike near the Black Lives Matter rally in early June. The man, who is white, was charged with unlawful restraint and operating as a private security guard without a license, both misdemeanors.
Last week, White discussed $19 million or so in requests for the 2021 fiscal year, including $75,150 for 10 body cameras, six patrol vehicle cameras and six cameras for interview rooms; and $34,800 for 114 protective helmets. Big ticket requests were mostly for vehicles: $160,000 for four Ford Explorers to replace aging vehicles; $60,000 for a new special teams vehicles; $45,000 for a new motorcycle.
The department is also seeking to add new officers, in part with help from a federal grant contributing $125,000 for the next three years for two officers, and a commitment from the Missoula Downtown Business Improvement District for $79,000.
Though it’s been viewed nationally as a liberal or progressive push, Missoula Mayor John Engen, a Democrat, is bucking that perception with his staunch support for increased funding for the Missoula Police Department. Missoula’s other elected officials should get behind him.
Police funding should not be a Democratic or Republican matter, nor should it be an either/or issue. There’s no need to take away resources from the police in order to provide more resources for other agencies. Missoula should sufficiently fund — and fully support — both.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian's Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
