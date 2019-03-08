Global huckleberries to the hundreds of Montana high school students who came to Missoula this week to participate in the Academic WorldQuest. More than 300 students spent two days studying up on current international affairs, economics, culture, geography, politics and more; meeting Japanese diplomats in person and Japanese students via videoconference; and competing in teams to test their knowledge. Academic WorldQuest, a Montana World Affairs Council program sponsored by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, will award the winning four-member team a $1,000 scholarship to attend the University of Montana.
Precariously balanced chokecherries to winter enthusiasts who continue to recreate on Mount Jumbo despite clear warnings to avoid the area due to the high risk of triggering an avalanche. Five years ago, a snowboarder and a group of sledders in the same zone set off an avalanche that crushed a home on the valley floor below, killing one of its occupants and burying the other as well as an 8-year-old neighbor. Despite that tragic history, and the imminent risk of another avalanche, the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation discovered fresh ski tracks on the slope this past weekend.
A plate each of huckleberries to two state legislators from Missoula who took some time during the interim legislative break this week to recap the session so far at a City Club Missoula meeting on Monday. Rep. Marilyn Marler, a Democrat, and Rep. Brad Tschida, a Republican, generously shared their individual perspectives on legislative proposals and other developments of particular interest to their fellow Missoulians.
And extra helpings of huckleberries are due to all the Missoula delegates who carved an hour out of their busy schedules to meet with the Missoulian editorial board this week: Sens. Dick Barrett, Bryce Bennett, and Daniel Salomon; and Reps. Tschida, Shane Morigeau, Kim Dudik, Katie Sullivan, Marilyn Ryan and Connie Keogh. Rep. Mike Hopkins participated by phone, and others sent their regrets for being unavailable. Only Sen. Nate McConnell and Rep. Joe Read failed to respond to the Missoulian’s invitation at all, despite repeated emails and phone messages — so chokecherries to them for their lack of responsiveness.
Prosperous huckleberries to Paul Gladen, who will head the new UM Center for Rural Economic Development established through a recently awarded $750,000 federal grant. The five-year grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will allow the new center to expand on the economic development goals of Accelerate Montana — which helps new ventures get off the ground and mature businesses expand, and which counts Gladen as its director — and boost opportunities in rural and tribal communities.