It's more important than ever to support Missoula businesses

To help alleviate some of the losses from these restrictions, Governor Bullock is releasing a total $75 million in a new round of Business Stabilization Grants to those businesses who are complying with the state requirements and who have previously qualified for assistance. Additionally, workers who have lost hours or their jobs due to the coronavirus will be eligible for supplemental unemployment payments of $200 a week for four weeks from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19. This will add up to a total $25 million.

But nothing else quite matches the impact of direct support from a committed customer base. Early in the pandemic, it was heartening to see Missoulians step up to support the restaurants and small shops most disrupted by the necessary new restrictions on customer service. Local restaurateurs have been able to stay in business as some of their loyal fans shifted to delivery and takeout. Local retailers are reaching their customers virtually, via social media and through sidewalk sales. Local restaurants and retailers understand that all of us have varying comfort levels as we cope with this pandemic, and they are finding new ways to meet our needs. We can thank them with our business.