It's time for a change in Secretary of State's Office

In just the most recent session, for instance, he sponsored bills to allow late registrant absentee ballots to be dropped off at polling locations, and to allow counties to pay for polls under specific circumstances. He was the only Democrat named a Legislator of the Year in 2015 by the Montana Ambassadors — alongside two Republicans.

On the business side, Bennett has received high marks from the Montana Chamber of Commerce, including recognition in 2019 from that organization for supporting the chamber’s priorities and for his overall pro-business voting record. He says business leaders are telling him that the Secretary of State’s Office is not running well for them, that it’s taking longer to get simple tasks done, and they are particularly concerned with the website’s constant changes. It sounds like the agency could sorely use Bennett’s talents as a focused and organized communicator.

Bennett also has a solid record of defending public lands. In his phone interview with the editorial board, Bennett said he is fully prepared to weigh the various proposals for state trust lands as a member of the state Land Board. He said he would support projects that use those resources responsibly while also promising to maximize their value for public schools.