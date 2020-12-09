It's time to face election reality

There comes a time for reality.

We understand that both Governor-elect and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines are Trump Republicans. They are loyal. They have won their 2020 elections while sticking close to President Trump's policies and pronouncements. Close is actually an understatement.

But to remain unwilling to acknowledge the election of Joe Biden gives credence to the most outrageous attack on our democracy ever made by a sitting (or unsitting) president.

There is no evidence — repeat, no evidence — of election-altering fraud. Even Attorney General Bill Barr, who in all other respects has been an over-the-top Trump loyalist, admits this.

But fully half of Republicans in the Senate and many more in the House — including Daines and Gianforte — are unwilling to publicly acknowledge the election of a new president, apparently because they believe it's still good politics to suck up to the old one.

That frankly insults the intelligence of their constituents.

And yes, it does make a difference. The "rigged election" nonsense has seriously damaged our democracy by weakening faith in what is hands-down the best election system in the world.