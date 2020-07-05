It's time to make masks mandatory

In addition to maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance from others, thorough hand-washing and not touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth, wearing a face covering is an effective way to prevent “community spread” of the virus. And since symptoms of COVID-19 may not be apparent for up to two weeks after infection, it’s important to limit others’ exposure at all times.

Goldman Sachs recently reported that its analysts found that “wearing face coverings has a significant impact on coronavirus outcomes.” Further, they estimated that a nationwide face mask mandate would increase mask-wearing by 15%, with a corresponding drop in new daily cases of coronavirus of 1%. And this, they concluded would save the national economy from a 5% hit to the gross domestic product — in the neighborhood of $1 trillion.

The list of states requiring face coverings in most indoor public spaces is steadily growing. Still, many local and state governments have been reluctant to go so far as to issue a face mask order. They are no doubt hoping their residents will voluntarily make the right choice. The smart choice. The considerate choice.