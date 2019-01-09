In the nearly nine years since Smurfit-Stone shut down its pulp mill on the 3,200-acre property near Frenchtown, Missoula’s county commissioners have kept up the pressure to make sure the site is restored to a healthy state — and that county taxpayers aren’t left bearing the costs of cleanup.
Since 2010, commissioners have been in regular communication with Montana Department of Environmental Quality officials as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, even as the latter experienced sharp budget cuts that called into serious question the agency’s ability to give the Smurfit site the attention it deserves.
And it’s no question that the site deserves urgent attention. More than 900 acres of the property is comprised of unlined settling ponds that hold half a century’s worth of dioxins and heavy metals. The proximity of these ponds to the Clark Fork River, as well as the high likelihood of a major flooding event in the near future, lend a lot of leverage to commissioners’ requests for an expedited testing and cleanup process.
Initial test results, released in 2012, showed contamination in sludge ponds, groundwater and nearby river sediments. In 2015, commissioners sought to fast-track the process for placing the property on the National Priorities List as a Superfund site. They did so over the objections of the current property owners, M2GREEN Redevelopment, which argued that Superfund designation was unnecessary and could hurt future development prospects.
In the years since, however, there has been no new development at the property even as a comparable site in Bonner, which ceased lumber mill operations in 2008, has welcomed a business boom. Dozens of manufacturing companies now employ hundreds of workers at the Bonner site, while the Frenchtown site sits idle.
Meanwhile, M2GREEN managed to rack up more than $1.2 million in unpaid taxes. Finally, in 2017, the county was forced to sue the company to collect on the tax money owed to the local school district and firefighters, among others.
Then in 2018, during the spring flooding season, commissioners sounded the alarm about a possible breach in the berm separating the contaminated holding ponds after a plume of darker water was spotted streaming into the river. In response, the EPA said it would test the river to see if any contaminants were present; at the county’s urging, it later released an interim emergency plan in case of a catastrophic breach.
At every turn, Missoula’s commissioners have had to prod the EPA into taking meaningful action. This year, several new developments point to a promising new start — a “reset,” as Travis Ross, the environmental health specialist for the Missoula Valley Water Quality District, described it for the county commission last week.
For one, the commission has a new member this year — Josh Slotnick — meaning that all three commissioners are in their first terms. On the other side, the EPA has named a new remedial project manager, Allie Archer, and the Montana DEQ has a new director, Shaun McGrath, who is a former administrator for the EPA’s Region 8, which includes Montana.
McGrath has been formally invited to meet with Missoula’s water quality district board while Archer was asked to visit the site in person on Jan. 15 — a visit that may not take place if the federal government shutdown stretches into next week.
Missoula County should take this reset as an opportunity to renew the push to fully remediate the old Smurfit mill site as quickly and as thoroughly as possible. As county commissioners go about building new relationships with lead administrators at the state and federal level, they should take every opportunity to remind them of the looming environmental threat posed by the site as well as the ongoing economic drag caused by keeping a prime piece of real estate off the development table.