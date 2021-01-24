Keystone pipeline too costly for Montana

Mere hours after his inauguration, President Biden signed a slate of executive orders reversing major decisions made under the Trump administration, and revoked a crucial permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

Among the first celebrating this action were environmental groups and tribes in Montana, including the Fort Belknap Indian Community whose sacred lands are included in the pipeline’s proposed path.

At the same time, however, Montana’s Republican governor and congressional delegates were making plans to get the pipeline back on track.

Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a statement asking Biden to reconsider his order. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale also urged Biden to change his mind, calling the pipeline a matter of national security. And U.S. Sen. Steve Daines joined seven other senators from Western states in announcing legislation that would authorize the pipeline’s continued construction, as well as a resolution requesting that President Biden get the consent of the U.S. Senate before re-signing the United States to the Paris climate agreement.