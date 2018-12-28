Sparkling end-of-year huckleberries to two recent land deals that will conserve important habitat in western Montana and make it easier for wildlife to travel through a federally designated grizzly recovery area without having to cross a busy interstate highway. A 160-acre conservation easement near Condon will be managed by Swan Valley Connections thanks to the groundlaying work done by the Montana Legacy Project, The Nature Conservancy and the Montana Land Reliance. And the purchase of a 52-acre swath of land in the Nine Mile was made possible through the combined efforts of the Missoula-based Vital Ground Foundation and the joint not-for-profit effort between Canada and the United States called the Yellowstone to Yukon (Y2Y) Conservation Initiative. This deal was only the latest of a string of collaborative projects involving the two organizations; a previous purchase, of 42.5 acres near Troy, was completed in November.
A block of chokecherries to U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, for blocking a vote that would have granted long overdue federal recognition to the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Montana officially recognized the tribe of roughly 6,000 members in 2000, and all three of Montana’s congressional delegates are united in support for federal recognition. Yet Lee’s objection last week means the bill won’t get a vote this year and will have to be re-introduced in the new session.
Professionally designed huckleberries to the students in a University of Montana College of Business Systems Analysis and Design course who helped design a website for United Way of Missoula County. United Way's Eric Legvold connected with UM Professor and Management Information Systems Department Chair Clayton Looney on the project to combine the Volunteer Missoula and Missoula Nonprofit Network programs under one well-designed website that wouldn’t cost the nonprofit a fortune. The class split into teams that put together five different design proposals to pitch to a panel of judges, who ultimately selected one winning website for the new Missoula Nonprofit Center.
A stack of chokecherries to the high avalanche risk in western Montana. Starting last week and extending into this week, the danger of avalanche was rated “high” on some backcountry slopes and “considerable” on others as snow continued to accumulate. Those thinking of heading for the hills this weekend would be wise to first check the latest avalanche advisory on the West-Central Montana Avalanche Center website (missoulaavalanche.org).
Another helping of huckleberries to the UM Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities, a research center that is currently working on three projects in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain ADA Technical Assistance Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The projects also involve UM law students, who collect and compile information concerning the Americans with Disabilities Act — deepening their understanding of the issue while producing analyses with far-reaching real-world implications.