Legislators must not set back Montana's recovery from coronavirus

We’re so close to the end of all this.

To the end of a strange and difficult year. The end of widespread financial hardship. The end of a pandemic that has killed nearly 850 and infected more than 75,500 Montanans as of this writing.

Now that the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Montana and are being distributed to front-line workers, we’re finally seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel. The next few months could bring us closer to that ray of hope. Let’s not ruin it now.

We’re talking to you, Montana legislators. And begging you, Governor-elect Greg Gianforte: Please, please, please approve a coronavirus response plan that prioritizes the health and lives of Montanans so that we can all finally put this ghastly disease behind us and move on from it – together.

Last week, Gianforte and both Montana’s U.S. senators hailed the first shipments of vaccine in the state, noting that it will save lives in the months ahead. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has been participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial for several weeks already, noting that Pzifer announced its vaccine is 95% effective and encouraging people to get one as a key step toward “getting back to normal.”