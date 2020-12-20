Legislators must not set back Montana's recovery from coronavirus

We’re so close to the end of all this.
To the end of a strange and difficult year. The end of widespread financial hardship. The end of a pandemic that has killed nearly 850 and infected more than 75,500 Montanans as of this writing.
Now that the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Montana and are being distributed to front-line workers, we’re finally seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel. The next few months could bring us closer to that ray of hope. Let’s not ruin it now.
We’re talking to you, Montana legislators. And begging you, Governor-elect Greg Gianforte: Please, please, please approve a coronavirus response plan that prioritizes the health and lives of Montanans so that we can all finally put this ghastly disease behind us and move on from it – together.
Last week, Gianforte and both Montana’s U.S. senators hailed the first shipments of vaccine in the state, noting that it will save lives in the months ahead. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines has been participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial for several weeks already, noting that Pzifer announced its vaccine is 95% effective and encouraging people to get one as a key step toward “getting back to normal.”
It will take time to vaccinate a big enough portion of the population to protect those most vulnerable to serious health complications caused by COVID. In the meantime, our best bet for preventing the spread of the virus and reducing the strain on our hospitals is to continue following the recommendations of public health experts: wash our hands, wear a face covering in public indoor spaces, and stay at least 6 feet away from others as much as possible.
It’s especially important to avoid large gatherings, where a single person carrying the coronavirus could rapidly infect many others.
The next legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 4, 2021. In a normal year, it would bring 150 legislators from every corner of the state to the capital, as well as a legion of lobbyists, journalists, advocates and concerned members of the public. But given the steep increase in COVID cases in Lewis and Clark County, health officers have advised state lawmakers to opt for remote participation.
The Montana Nurses Association is one of several health groups that “continues to urge legislators to follow public health practices including wearing a mask, washing your hands, limited in person meetings, and practice social distancing.”
Yet not only did legislators show up in person last month for orientations and caucus meetings but also many of them did not bother wearing a face mask. It is hoped they are being more diligent about washing their hands. In any case, it is clear that too many of these individuals cannot be trusted to take responsibility on even the smallest measures to protect public health.
And last week, Republican lawmakers voted to hold the entire 90-day session in person without requiring masks, social distancing or testing of any kind. The Joint House and Senate Rules Committee heard a proposal from Sen. Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, to allow remote participation as an option. “I would imagine that we are going to have members who get sick,” he said. He should probably also imagine the countless other Montanans who will be exposed to these members and then become sickened and possibly die.
Also last week, Gianforte provided a letter to legislative leadership that gives guidance on the pandemic precautions being taken in the Governor’s Office, located on the second floor of the Capitol. Gianforte has pledged to wear a face covering, and will provide masks to visitors. The office also will take temperature checks for staff and visitors, and follow distancing and sanitation guidelines. The letter also said tests would be given frequently, and that the results would be transparent.
Together with the use of remote work when possible, the protocols represent a good start – and a good example for legislators to follow.
“Our shared goal is to do the people’s business safely and have a productive session,” Gianforte’s letter says.
The next step is to recognize that the only way to have a session that is safe for everybody, is for everybody to act safely. The House Rules Committee will meet again on Dec. 22. These state representatives must not continue to ignore the sound advice of health officials and experts. The Legislature must show leadership by making remote participation the default and requiring that all visitors follow basic health standards when in-person visits cannot be avoided. There should be teeth in the rules so that those who refuse to follow them are not allowed to put the well-being of others at risk with their carelessness.
Governor-elect Gianforte can reinforce these rules with a statewide policy that leaves in place the measures that are necessary to reverse the rising trend of COVID cases in Montana. Those measures were put in place by Gov. Steve Bullock to protect the health of Montanans, first and foremost. They range from inconvenient at best (as in mandatory face masks), to downright painful for some small businesses that rely on crowds in order to stay open (such as concert venues).
Gianforte’s first priority as governor, he has said, will be to launch an effective response to the pandemic. But, he has also said, “we also have to get our economy going again, and we’re going to have to balance those two things.”
That’s the wrong approach. As others have already repeatedly pointed out, Montanans need to be healthy in order to have a healthy economy. We simply cannot have one without the other.
The best way to get Montana’s businesses up and running again is to ensure Montanans can do business without endangering any lives. The vaccines will help with this, but for now, the most effective prevention tools remain the same: washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
