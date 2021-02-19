Legislators who voted down bad bill must vote it down again

A double dose of huckleberries to the “fireside chat” via Zoom this week that gave Missoulians a window into the world of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The University of Montana’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center had invited the nation’s top infectious disease expert to headline its 2021 Mansfield Lecture, and Wednesday he spared some time from his demanding schedule to share insights about the coronavirus pandemic and answer some audience questions. He was joined by Dr. Marshall Bloom of the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, which itself has a storied history in vaccine research and development.
A cautiously carried container of chokecherries to the grim number of fatal car crashes in Montana so far this year: 24 deaths compared to 14 over the same time frame last year. Harsh winter driving conditions are making many roads more difficult to navigate safely, and the Montana Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to reduce speed when traveling over snow and ice, even if portions of the highway appear to be dry. It’s also a smart idea to make sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled into a seat belt, just in case.
Securely confined huckleberries to the reopening of the Mineral County jail under the direction of new Sheriff Mike Toth, who pushed for a wage increase for detention staff, software upgrades and building repairs in order to allow the jail to get back up and running. The 27-bed facility was forced to close in 2019 due in large part to a lack of sufficient personnel. Thanks to help from sheriffs in Missoula and Sanders counties, Mineral County was able to hire and train six detention officers, and gradually begin accepting inmates again.
Exhumed chokecherries to a discriminatory bill that was roundly criticized and rightly voted down, only to be brought back before legislators with a new bill number. Rep. John Full, R-Whitefish, introduced the original House Bill 113 to prevent doctors from treating transgender patients or even referring them to other doctors. That measure was duly defeated. A motion to reconsider was also defeated. But now, the legislation deceitfully titled the “Youth Health Protection Act” is back as House Bill 427 and is once again being considered by the members of the House Judiciary Committee, who should not have to waste any more of their time on this hurtful, harmful, ignorant proposal.
A healthy selection of huckleberries to the Federally Qualified Health Center COVID-19 vaccine program’s selection of Missoula County to order more vaccines. Missoula County is one of just 250 providers chosen for the nationwide program designed to address disparities in vaccine distribution, and if the county meets all criteria, can begin ordering additional vaccines in a couple of weeks.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.