Securely confined huckleberries to the reopening of the Mineral County jail under the direction of new Sheriff Mike Toth, who pushed for a wage increase for detention staff, software upgrades and building repairs in order to allow the jail to get back up and running. The 27-bed facility was forced to close in 2019 due in large part to a lack of sufficient personnel. Thanks to help from sheriffs in Missoula and Sanders counties, Mineral County was able to hire and train six detention officers, and gradually begin accepting inmates again.

Exhumed chokecherries to a discriminatory bill that was roundly criticized and rightly voted down, only to be brought back before legislators with a new bill number. Rep. John Full, R-Whitefish, introduced the original House Bill 113 to prevent doctors from treating transgender patients or even referring them to other doctors. That measure was duly defeated. A motion to reconsider was also defeated. But now, the legislation deceitfully titled the “Youth Health Protection Act” is back as House Bill 427 and is once again being considered by the members of the House Judiciary Committee, who should not have to waste any more of their time on this hurtful, harmful, ignorant proposal.