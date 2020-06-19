Lights, rights, fights and fines

Five-hundred shriveled chokecherries to the wholly inadequate $500 fine given to Bozeman’s Samuel Schwerin for landing his helicopter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The fine was the maximum allowed, but as a disgusted letter writer pointed out, Schwerin probably paid that much for the gas to fly his helicopter into the Bob.

Pick-your-own huckleberries in Montana’s wild places in celebration of the U.S. Senate’s 73-25 vote to approve the Great American Outdoors Act — cosponsored by Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines — that fully funds the Land and Water Conservation fund and removes it from the annual appropriation process.

Huckleberry is one of the hues in the rainbow, which seems entirely fitting given this week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision extending nondiscrimination protection to LGBT employees. A pot o’ huckleberry-hued thanks to the Montana groups who’ve successfully fought over the years for the enactment of local nondiscrimination ordinances, and a heaping extra scoop to the three Missoula-area groups — Western Montana’s LGBT Community Center, the Montana Two Spirit Society and the Gay Health Task Force — taking orders from around the world for their rainbow-themed masks.

A welcome basket of huckleberries to Alan Townsend, the new dean of the University of Montana’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. Townsend returns to his Missoula roots after stints as provost of Colorado College in Colorado Springs, faculty member of the University of Colorado-Boulder, and dean of the Duke University Nicholas School of the Environment in 2014. We're glad he found his way home.​

