Lights, rights, fights and fines

Hopeful huckleberries to the hundreds of people who marched in Missoula Tuesday to mark the second anniversary of Jermain Charlo’s disappearance. Not only are they maintaining a sense of urgency in Charlo’s case, but they’re keeping the spotlight on the issue of the heartbreaking numbers of missing and murdered indigenous people.
Brightly lighted huckleberries to Professional Electric Technology Energy Services Electric, which used CARES Act funds to pay its electricians for work donated to the YMCA and other nonprofits during the shutdown. And spaced-out servings of huckleberries to the Poverello Center and Greater United Way of Missoula County for adapting two popular volunteer efforts — the Pov's neighborhood cleanup last week, and United Way's Day of Action this Saturday – to socially distanced realities.
Chokecherries beaten into plowshares to the self-appointed “protectors” showing up with guns to Missoula’s anti-racism protests. Do they have a legal right to open carry? Absolutely. But it defies logic to think their presence is in any way helpful. Our highest designation of huckleberries – pie! — to the activists who peacefully, but persistently, push back against such provocation.
Open-minded huckleberries to the Missoula City Council for setting up listening sessions on the topic of racial justice — emphasis on listening. The conversations going on around Missoula are difficult, but necessary. We hope they’re productive.
Five-hundred shriveled chokecherries to the wholly inadequate $500 fine given to Bozeman’s Samuel Schwerin for landing his helicopter in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The fine was the maximum allowed, but as a disgusted letter writer pointed out, Schwerin probably paid that much for the gas to fly his helicopter into the Bob.
Pick-your-own huckleberries in Montana’s wild places in celebration of the U.S. Senate’s 73-25 vote to approve the Great American Outdoors Act — cosponsored by Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines — that fully funds the Land and Water Conservation fund and removes it from the annual appropriation process.
Huckleberry is one of the hues in the rainbow, which seems entirely fitting given this week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision extending nondiscrimination protection to LGBT employees. A pot o’ huckleberry-hued thanks to the Montana groups who’ve successfully fought over the years for the enactment of local nondiscrimination ordinances, and a heaping extra scoop to the three Missoula-area groups — Western Montana’s LGBT Community Center, the Montana Two Spirit Society and the Gay Health Task Force — taking orders from around the world for their rainbow-themed masks.
A welcome basket of huckleberries to Alan Townsend, the new dean of the University of Montana’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. Townsend returns to his Missoula roots after stints as provost of Colorado College in Colorado Springs, faculty member of the University of Colorado-Boulder, and dean of the Duke University Nicholas School of the Environment in 2014. We're glad he found his way home.
