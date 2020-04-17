Many earned huckleberries - but not Broadway Island

And the nine churches that participated in The Family Shelter of the Bitterroot’s free meals program last week deserve pews lined with huckleberries for joining forces to serve 568 meals to go. The volunteers handed out the meals in the parking lot of the Cornerstone Church in Hamilton, where ultimately 225 vehicles passed through — as well as more people on foot — leaving with special meals prepared by the renowned chefs at the Triple Creek Guest Ranch.

Unfortunately, it’s not all huckleberries this week. There’s a mess of chokecherries building up for the unsightly, unsanitary mess accumulating on West Broadway Island. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency dedicated $800,000 in tax increment financing to make improvements to the park, such as shoring up the riparian zone and making it more accessible to the public. When the newly refurbished park was unveiled last October, it was hoped that the improvements would spur users to take better care of it. Alas, it seems to be used more by homeless individuals building makeshift shelters and visitors who don’t pack their trash out with them. And time is running short to address these hazards, as the river rises every spring to cover much of the island.