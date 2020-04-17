Many earned huckleberries - but not Broadway Island

Another week, another outpouring of huckleberries for those making the best of a hard situation as Montana waits out the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Example after example of ingenuity and generosity continues to lift spirits throughout the state.
Missoula high school senior Cassidy Bateman, for one, should get a supportive round of huckleberries for helping provide tutoring for other students who don’t have help available at home. With schools across the nation shut down, many students are cut off from the teachers and support they normally rely on to keep up with their classmates. Learning remotely, using unfamiliar online resources, can present an extra challenge. Bateman, a Big Sky High School student, joined the national Tutoring and Advising Project to help provide the service for students in need — for free.
Missoula County commissioners deserve a prompt payment of huckleberries for requesting a delay in personal property tax payments from mobile home owners and others. They’ve asked the county Treasurer’s Office to delay sending the bills for at least one month, until July 1, with payment due 30 days after. Further, they asked other county staff to stop collecting credit card user fees through June 30. Both decisions were made after finding the changes would have minimal impact on local school districts that receive funding from the taxes.
An adapted kind of huckleberries for Bonner-based company Coaster Cycles, which has shifted gears from manufacturing three-wheeled cycles to assembling face shields for hospital workers. The first shipment alone provided 500,000 masks to 51 Providence hospitals in six states, including St. Patrick in Missoula and St. Joseph in Polson. More orders from across the country are rolling in all the time.
A direct delivery of huckleberries goes to the Headwaters Foundation for its pledge of $450,000 in grants to help communities provide coronavirus relief. The nonprofit based in Missoula has already allocated $4.3 million in grants in 2020; the additional funding will be directed to front-line organizations that address food insecurity, emergency child care and other needs. Meanwhile, Headwaters is also adjusting its strategic funding for American Indian initiatives to target needs exacerbated by COVID-19.
Town Pump too deserves a big basket of huckleberries for giving $1 million in grants to 100 food banks and shelters in 83 communities in Montana, even as it still plans to hold its major fundraising campaign for food banks this fall.
And the nine churches that participated in The Family Shelter of the Bitterroot’s free meals program last week deserve pews lined with huckleberries for joining forces to serve 568 meals to go. The volunteers handed out the meals in the parking lot of the Cornerstone Church in Hamilton, where ultimately 225 vehicles passed through — as well as more people on foot — leaving with special meals prepared by the renowned chefs at the Triple Creek Guest Ranch.
Unfortunately, it’s not all huckleberries this week. There’s a mess of chokecherries building up for the unsightly, unsanitary mess accumulating on West Broadway Island. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency dedicated $800,000 in tax increment financing to make improvements to the park, such as shoring up the riparian zone and making it more accessible to the public. When the newly refurbished park was unveiled last October, it was hoped that the improvements would spur users to take better care of it. Alas, it seems to be used more by homeless individuals building makeshift shelters and visitors who don’t pack their trash out with them. And time is running short to address these hazards, as the river rises every spring to cover much of the island.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.