Many fun, easy ways to support those providing aid

A line of huckleberries rolling down a slope for the welcome news that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Montana is steadily trending downward. The number peaked on March 26, when 35 new cases were reported in a single day. In the past 10 days the number of new daily cases has not exceeded four, and last Wednesday, there were no new cases reported. Visit the state’s coronavirus website to follow the latest case information: montana.maps.arcgis.com.
Chokecherry-red ink to the predicted punch coming to Montana’s already battered economy. A preliminary report released by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana expects job losses of more than 7% through 2020, or roughly 51,000 jobs across the state, with the northwest region of the state that includes Missoula and Ravalli counties suffering the greatest losses. If there’s a bright spot, it’s that economic growth could start to regain ground later in the year — so long as we don’t see a significant “second wave” of coronavirus this fall.
A generous donation of huckleberries to Missoula Gives, the 26-hour online fundraising campaign that wraps up this evening. The Missoula Community Foundation, which hosts the event now in its seventh year, reported that last year's campaign saw nearly 3,500 donations. Follow along at missoulagives.org.
A second gift of huckleberries to next week’s #GivingTuesdayNow global day of giving, which is based on the successful #GivingTuesday event that typically takes place each year after Thanksgiving. This year, in recognition of the extreme needs being seen and met by nonprofits responding to the effects of coronavirus, an emergency giving event will kick off on Tuesday, May 5. Nonprofits have until the end of today, May 1, to register to take part in the initiative that promises matching funds for donations made over the course of the next three weeks.
A big maroon bowl of huckleberries for the University of Montana’s Big Give, which raised nearly $98,000 from more than 500 individual gifts this week. It’s never too late to contribute, and UM even provides a way for donors to choose a specific program to support. Right now, the university is also encouraging donators to UM’s Emergency Study Support Fund to help enrolled students deal with unexpected financial hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Handfuls more huckleberries to all the businesses finding ways to give back in this unprecedented time of need. In honor of Public Service Recognition Week next week, Cooper Tires and the Gary Sinise Foundation are donating tires to first responders in need, including Thompson Falls Ambulance. Miracle-Ear of Western Montana is working with the Miracle-Ear Foundation, which has provided more than 25,000 free hearing aids to more than 14,000 children and adults, to encourage western Montanans with hearing loss and no insurance or Medicaid coverage to apply for free hearing instruments.
And just this week, the Montana Glacier Family of Banks (including First Security Bank Missoula, Glacier Bank, Western Security Bank, Valley Bank Helena, First Security Bank Bozeman and First Bank of Montana) announced a gift to the Montana Food Bank Network of $35,000 to support distribution to Montana food banks and food pantries during the COVID-19 crisis. That’s enough to supply about 100,000 meals at a time when food banks are serving more of our neighbors in need than ever.
The Montana Department of Health and Human Services is also seeing a steep spike in requests for assistance through its online services, and an overdue bill for chokecherries to the circumstances leaving so many families struggling to make ends meet. To date, more than 25,000 Montanans have set up an online account with DPHHS to apply for or renew their benefits, including SNAP food assistance, TANF cash assistance or health coverage. That’s an increase of nearly 5,300 people in the last 30 days alone.
Having closed its offices to most in-person visits, DPHHS is steering Montanans in need of help to the online portal (dphhs.mt.gov) and expanding services through its Public Assistance Helpline (1-888-706-1535). The helpline, which used to handle about 1,000 calls a day, averaged more than 1,750 calls through April. Huckleberries to this crucial state agency for shifting staff and resources to the helpline so they can continue to help as many Montanans as possible.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
