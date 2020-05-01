Many fun, easy ways to support those providing aid

A second gift of huckleberries to next week’s #GivingTuesdayNow global day of giving, which is based on the successful #GivingTuesday event that typically takes place each year after Thanksgiving. This year, in recognition of the extreme needs being seen and met by nonprofits responding to the effects of coronavirus, an emergency giving event will kick off on Tuesday, May 5. Nonprofits have until the end of today, May 1, to register to take part in the initiative that promises matching funds for donations made over the course of the next three weeks.

A big maroon bowl of huckleberries for the University of Montana’s Big Give, which raised nearly $98,000 from more than 500 individual gifts this week. It’s never too late to contribute, and UM even provides a way for donors to choose a specific program to support. Right now, the university is also encouraging donators to UM’s Emergency Study Support Fund to help enrolled students deal with unexpected financial hardships related to the coronavirus pandemic.