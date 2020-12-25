Many helped make season magical

“This is one of the most significant days in the history of our people and one that will have a profound and positive impact on the future of the Flathead Reservation for the next century,” CSKT Chair Shelly R. Fyant wrote in an email the morning before Congress voted.

A bright red sleigh full of huckleberries to the many volunteers and local businesses who helped bring Santa’s sleigh back to Missoula’s skies after a 16-year absence. A longtime tradition until the last flight in 2004, the latest visible visit from Santa last Saturday night was made possible thanks to the efforts of a team of supporters organized through the Bring Back Santa Fly Over group on Facebook, spearheaded by Lynn and Brian Lease. A sponsorship from the Missoula Downtown Foundation and individual donations from more than 200 people totaling more than $6,000 helped cover the costs of adorning the sleigh with more than 600 LED lights and preparing it for flight led by Rudolph with help from a helicopter, thanks to donations from more than 200 people totaling more than $6,000. And a boost of support from local businesses and the Missoula Downtown Foundation.

And finally, a big box of huckleberries tied with a bow to all the synagogues, churches, nonprofits, community groups, business owners and families who opted to celebrate the holidays safely instead of hosting large gatherings this year. From the drive-by Parade of Lights downtown to the socially distanced Hellgate High School carolers who sang in local shops instead of an assembly, these actions allowed Missoulians to enjoy some of their favorite seasonal traditions without putting the community’s health at risk. The happiest of holidays to them — and to you.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.

