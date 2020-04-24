Many legislative candidates are willing to address important issues. Others - not so much

Pens filled with huckleberry ink to all the state legislative candidates throughout western Montana who showed they take their commitment to serving the public seriously, and duly filled out and returned the Missoulian’s short questionnaire. The Missoulian provides these Q-and-As prior to elections as a service to voters who need to know where the candidates stand on important issues. Those answers began running in the Missoulian earlier this week and will be compiled in one place on the Missoulian’s website for easy access as voters prepare to fill out their ballots for the June 2 primary election. We will also gather all the Q-and-As, as well as stories about other races, in a pullout Voters Guide on May 10.
Chokecherry erasers to the candidates who failed, or outright refused, to answer the questionnaire, leaving their would-be constituents in the dark about their views on pressing matters of public importance. Unfortunately, some candidates prefer to speak only in platitudes, or to avoid certain controversial subjects altogether. Their refusal to address these issues in a public forum should be a big red flag for voters.
Here’s a list of candidates who have primary opponents but didn’t respond to the questionnaire: SD2: Carl Glimm (R); SD7: Gerald Cuvillier (D); SD44: Timothy Gibney (D); SD45: Erica Siate (D); SD45: Terry Lucke (L); HD5: Shawn Guymon (R) and Catherine Owens (R); HD6: Amy Regier (R); HD7: Jerry O'Neill (R); HD9: Brian Putman (R); HD11: Derek Seeks (R); HD15: Marvin Weatherwax Jr (D) and Nick White (D); HD85: Kyle Ellsworth (R); HD87: Jolena Bugli (R); and HD93: Joe Read (R).
A stream of bobbling huckleberries to Griz Gives, a live stream event organized by the University of Montana’s ESports team that raised more than $2,100 for the United Way of Missoula County. Further, the fundraiser was matched dollar-for-dollar, for a grant total of more than $4,200. Even better, the event inspired an anonymous donor from out-of-state to give an additional $100,000 to the United Way’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The big influx of donations will go a long way to replenish the fund, which has already distributed some $200,000 in one-time grants of $400 to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and another $35,000 to nonprofits.
A splash of chokecherry-purple nail polish to Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, who earned the public’s ire and an ethics complaint for soliciting “house calls” from unlicensed nail technicians. "Any !!!UN-LISCENSED!!! (sic) Nail Techs out there willing to make house calls while this 'emergency' is going on?" she posted on Facebook. Not only does her comment appear to disparage the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it also seems to talk down to nail professionals who go through a lot of trouble and training to earn their licenses. One of those professionals, a self-described conservative who owns a salon in Hamilton, filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Political Practices saying Manzella had effectively attacked “an entire cosmetology industry full of individuals who depend on their reputation” and their license for their livelihood. The commissioner dismissed the complaint, but hopefully Manzella will show more respect for nail technicians in the future.
A bin of huckleberries to Republic Services, which provides waste disposal and recycling pickup for many Missoulians in addition to its customers in other states, and which recently launched a new $20 million initiative to help its employees and communities affected by the coronavirus. The company, which counts 36,000 employees across the nation, committed to providing a weekly meal for all its frontline employees and their families, and will be giving out $100 gift cards to these same employees on a bi-weekly basis. The meals will be purchased from local small businesses to support the employees’ communities, and in addition, Republic Services is donating $3 million through its charitable foundation to nonprofits that serve local communities and small businesses.
There are many more deserving of huckleberries and limited spaced to properly acknowledge them all. But we would be remiss if we failed to include the thoughtful workers at Mostad Construction who have been engineering and donating headbands for nurses at the county jail, as well as face masks for members of the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.
Or the many, many volunteers who have been tirelessly working with the Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County for weeks now to distribute more than 1,000 brown bag lunches throughout the region — each day, five days a week.
Or, of course, the compassionate, generous souls who have donated to a GoFundMe account set up to help Jennifer Gress, the wife, mother and behavioral health counselor for the Frenchtown School District who was attacked earlier this month while hiking the M Trail with her teenage son. Even amid significant economic worries, when many have lost their jobs or seen their incomes dramatically reduced, the fund raised more than $52,000 from nearly 900 individual donors to help cover medical bills and provide a little financial peace of mind for this local family.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian's Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!