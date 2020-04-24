Many legislative candidates are willing to address important issues. Others - not so much

A stream of bobbling huckleberries to Griz Gives, a live stream event organized by the University of Montana’s ESports team that raised more than $2,100 for the United Way of Missoula County. Further, the fundraiser was matched dollar-for-dollar, for a grant total of more than $4,200. Even better, the event inspired an anonymous donor from out-of-state to give an additional $100,000 to the United Way’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The big influx of donations will go a long way to replenish the fund, which has already distributed some $200,000 in one-time grants of $400 to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and another $35,000 to nonprofits.

A splash of chokecherry-purple nail polish to Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, who earned the public’s ire and an ethics complaint for soliciting “house calls” from unlicensed nail technicians. "Any !!!UN-LISCENSED!!! (sic) Nail Techs out there willing to make house calls while this 'emergency' is going on?" she posted on Facebook. Not only does her comment appear to disparage the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it also seems to talk down to nail professionals who go through a lot of trouble and training to earn their licenses. One of those professionals, a self-described conservative who owns a salon in Hamilton, filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Political Practices saying Manzella had effectively attacked “an entire cosmetology industry full of individuals who depend on their reputation” and their license for their livelihood. The commissioner dismissed the complaint, but hopefully Manzella will show more respect for nail technicians in the future.