Caffeine-injected huckleberries to the many Missoulians who attended a marathon City Council meeting last Monday to speak their piece about the fiscal year 2019 budget. The meeting stretched for seven and a half hours, finally wrapping up just after 2:30 a.m. with a 9-1 vote to approve the budget after a few slight adjustments. Although many of the engaged citizens who waited their turn at the microphone were doubtless disappointed at the outcome, they should be proud of themselves for speaking up — and of their city council representatives for taking the time, well into the wee hours of a weeknight, to listen.
A gap filled with chokecherries to the persistently low number of businesses owned by women compared to those owned by men. Although Montana boasts a large — and growing — number of female entrepreneurs, they are still outnumbered by self-employed men two to one, and less than one in five Montana businesses with employees is owned by a woman. The first step toward correcting this imbalance may be to encourage more women to take advance of free resources such as the Blackstone LaunchPad at the University of Montana, and to adapt other programs to meet the needs of women interested in becoming entrepreneurs; a 2017 report from the Bureau of Business and Enconomic Research found that women are less likely to use such resources.
Backpacks of huckleberries to all the students — and teachers and school staff — returning to school this week amidst new and ongoing construction. Thanks to the voter-approved elementary and high school bond levies, Missoula County Public Schools is working through its second year of major construction and renovation projects, work that is expected to continue through 2020. This year, a half-dozen schools are making accommodations to allow for construction during the school year, as well as the MCPS Agriculture Center, and next spring, construction will start at two additional schools.
Bitter chokecherries to deaths of 15 horses — including five mares and five colts – in a pasture near Wolf Point on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. Tribal officials are still investigating, but it appears the poor animals died of dehydration as most of the bodies were found near a dried-up water source. Tribal officials are also working with the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Department of Livestock to identify the horses' owners.
Huckleberry-infused cocktails to Montgomery Distillery owner Ryan Montgomery, who this week broke a record at the Bonneville Salt Flats Speed Trials on Sunday riding a motorcycle — named Sudden Wisdom for the distillery's rye — that runs on leftovers from the vodka distilling process. We'll drink to that!