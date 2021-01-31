Masks on federal lands? Within reason

In Montana, President Biden’s mask mandate for federal lands and properties has evoked skeptical questions about hunting, cross-country skiing, hiking and other activities on federal lands.

It’s tempting to laugh at government overreach, with images of a masked cowboy herding cattle, a masked-up Bureau of Land Management worker fixing fence in the middle of nowhere, or face-covered cross-country skiers with nothing but jackrabbits for company.

But it’s less silly when one thinks of two or three federal employees driving together for long distances across federal lands on the job, which happens a lot. Say one of those people is an anti-masker. Should the others in the car be subjected to his anti-mask respiratory droplets?

Federal property isn’t all wide-open spaces, and even though a lot of it here in the west is exactly that. If there’s a conference at the U.S. Forest Service office in White Sulphur Springs, or the one in Dillon, should people protect others and themselves be protected? We think the answer is yes.

While the mandate admittedly probably wasn’t promulgated with the vast federal lands of the west in mind, we believe Western common sense will prevail. Mask up when you’re in close proximity to others, whether the land you’re on is federal, state or private.