McKinnon a judicious choice for Montana Supreme Court

Having served on the state’s highest court for eight years, McKinnon has amassed a sizable record for her critics to pick apart. However, a close review of that record shows that she does not lean too far to one side nor the other. She often agrees with the majority of her fellow justices — 94% of the time over the course of 1,965 cases, by her own estimation — but even when she doesn’t, her dissents are well grounded and based on solid arguments.

For example, and of particular interest to those interested in freedom of information, in 2013 McKinnon wrote the dissent in a key case concerning the public’s right to know the identities of five City of Billings employees disciplined for inappropriate use of their work computers. The Billings Gazette went to court for the information after the city refused its repeated requests. A majority of five justices ruled that the employees’ right to privacy outweighed the public’s right to know. McKinnon wrote the well-reasoned dissenting opinion, making the case that “a City employee has no reasonable expectation of privacy in viewing pornographic materials over the Internet using a City computer during work hours — particularly when there is a policy in place which specifically advises employees that use of the Internet is not anonymous and may be monitored.” She was joined in her dissent by Justice Patricia Cotter.