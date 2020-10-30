McKinnon a judicious choice for Montana Supreme Court

Nobody is going to agree with every decision issued by the Montana Supreme Court. But voters trust justices to base their decisions on an impartial reading of the law — not on public agreement. Upholding that trust is one of the reasons why elections for justices are purportedly nonpartisan.
In the nonpartisan contest for Montana Supreme Court, incumbent Laurie McKinnon is seeking to retain her seat against challenger Mike Black.
Originally from Havre, Black is a University of Montana and Cornell University Law School graduate with decades of experience as a civil attorney. He served in the Montana Attorney General’s Office at the Department of Justice before being named litigation director of the Montana Legal Services Association. Currently, he is in private practice, and his campaign has been endorsed by five former Montana Supreme Court justices whose well-respected opinion, even in retirement, carries a lot of weight.
McKinnon graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law and was a prosecutor in Baltimore before starting her own practice. She moved to Montana in 1995 and served as Glacier County’s deputy attorney, then returned to private practice before serving as Teton County’s deputy attorney. She was District Court judge for the 9th Judicial District serving Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties before being elected to the Montana Supreme Court in 2012.
Having served on the state’s highest court for eight years, McKinnon has amassed a sizable record for her critics to pick apart. However, a close review of that record shows that she does not lean too far to one side nor the other. She often agrees with the majority of her fellow justices — 94% of the time over the course of 1,965 cases, by her own estimation — but even when she doesn’t, her dissents are well grounded and based on solid arguments.
For example, and of particular interest to those interested in freedom of information, in 2013 McKinnon wrote the dissent in a key case concerning the public’s right to know the identities of five City of Billings employees disciplined for inappropriate use of their work computers. The Billings Gazette went to court for the information after the city refused its repeated requests. A majority of five justices ruled that the employees’ right to privacy outweighed the public’s right to know. McKinnon wrote the well-reasoned dissenting opinion, making the case that “a City employee has no reasonable expectation of privacy in viewing pornographic materials over the Internet using a City computer during work hours — particularly when there is a policy in place which specifically advises employees that use of the Internet is not anonymous and may be monitored.” She was joined in her dissent by Justice Patricia Cotter.
For another, more recent example, earlier this year the U.S. Supreme Court overturned, on a close 5-4 decision, the Montana Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in a landmark case regarding access to public funds by private religious schools. The state court had declared the scholarship program unconstitutional, and McKinnon delivered the opinion of the 5-2 majority.
Black builds a detailed case against some of McKinnon’s decisions in an attempt to show a bias in favor of corporations, against public access to public lands and in other important matters, such as abortion. However, the decisions are not so clear-cut and Black's case against McKinnon overreaches.
Further, as a justice, McKinnon helped develop the Early Resolution and Mediation Program for trial courts and received the Karla M. Gray Equal Justice Award from the Montana State Bar in recognition of her efforts to improve access to the justice system. She is a member of the Appellate Judges Conference of the American Bar Association executive committee, serves with the Appellate Judges Education Institute and is an adviser for the University Law Commission’s Fine and Fees Committee.
Overall, she proven her impartiality and has done a solid job during her time on the bench. Montana voters would make a judicious choice by retaining her as a justice on the Montana Supreme Court.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
