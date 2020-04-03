MCPS music video connects, inspires

A venti quad-shot huckleberry latte to the workers at the Starbucks coffee shop on South Reserve near Community Medical Center. In between drive-through orders, the employees are sewing cloth face masks — about 30 a day, and getting faster each day. While hospital personnel cannot use the masks in a medical setting, the homemade face masks are great for personal use by most people and can help limit the spread of coronavirus.

A well-timed huckleberry boost to the Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation, which opted to release some $50,000 in grants to several local nonprofits before its planned grant cycle in order to provide help when it is most needed. The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County, which is teaming up with the Missoula YMCA to provide emergency child care for essential workers with young children, will get $10,000. The United Way of Missoula County, which set up an emergency fund to award grants to affected individuals, will receive $10,000 as well. Further, the Montana Food Bank will receive $12,500, Missoula Aging Services will get $10,000, the Missoula Food Bank will get $5,000 and the Boys and Girls Club of Ronan will receive $2,500. These funds will provide a much-needed shot in the arm, so to speak, to organizations that help meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities.