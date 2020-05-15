MCPS strikes right balance between honoring grads, protecting health

A strong coalition of huckleberries to the Missoula Community Action Alliance , a network of various groups representing more than 5,000 members of the community from more than 35 faith organizations, labor unions, nonprofits and social agencies, all uniting to provide comprehensive help to those most in need, be it in the form of food, housing, employment or mental health care. Already, some 80 volunteers have signed up to handle hotline calls; the number to is 406-219-1843.

Disconnected chokecherries to whoever wrote a threatening, racist social media post using the name of a real estate broker who lives in Seeley Lake. The post was shared with a Facebook group formed to advocate for Gregory and Travis McMichael, a white father and son who were recently arrested for the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger. The post included a photo of a gun with the caption, “Stay out of our Neighborhoods and this incident will not happen again!” and used Kevin Wetherell’s name and profile photo, but Wetherell has denied in no uncertain terms that he had anything to do with it and says he must have been hacked. Despite writing a Facebook post of his own in which he explains this and expresses support for the victim, Wetherell’s business and family have been barraged with angry messages.