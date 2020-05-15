MCPS strikes right balance between honoring grads, protecting health

A mortarboard decorated with huckleberries to Missoula County Public Schools for taking the time to thoroughly explore how best to hold commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors, and then coming up with a plan that allows them to receive a diploma in person while also protecting everyone’s health. With approval from the local health department, ceremonies will be limited to no more than 250 people at a time, with social distancing and face coverings strongly encouraged.
A heap of chokecherries ripening in the sunlight to the Montana Public Service Commission, which appears to have one again forgotten that it is supposed to serve the public and is now suing the Billings Gazette and other news media that made public records requests. The newspaper is seeking more information about a recent email spying scandal in which Commissioner Randy Pinocci and PSC staffer Drew Zinecker obtained Commissioner Roger Koopman’s emails without his knowledge. The emails came to light only after they were posted on a right-wing website. Rather than produce the requested information, the PSC filed suit — a tactic used more and more often by government agencies hoping to delay the release of public documents and discourage those who can’t afford a costly legal battle.
A strong coalition of huckleberries to the Missoula Community Action Alliance, a network of various groups representing more than 5,000 members of the community from more than 35 faith organizations, labor unions, nonprofits and social agencies, all uniting to provide comprehensive help to those most in need, be it in the form of food, housing, employment or mental health care. Already, some 80 volunteers have signed up to handle hotline calls; the number to is 406-219-1843.
Disconnected chokecherries to whoever wrote a threatening, racist social media post using the name of a real estate broker who lives in Seeley Lake. The post was shared with a Facebook group formed to advocate for Gregory and Travis McMichael, a white father and son who were recently arrested for the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger. The post included a photo of a gun with the caption, “Stay out of our Neighborhoods and this incident will not happen again!” and used Kevin Wetherell’s name and profile photo, but Wetherell has denied in no uncertain terms that he had anything to do with it and says he must have been hacked. Despite writing a Facebook post of his own in which he explains this and expresses support for the victim, Wetherell’s business and family have been barraged with angry messages.
A coupon book for free huckleberries to Kristen Tack for donating flowers from her farm to distribute to Missoula County Public Schools students. Last Friday, bus drivers who deliver meals to students along their routes also handed out bouquets of tulips and dried flowers from Agile Goat Flower Farms, ensuring that even though they weren’t able to make macaroni necklaces or clay pots at school this year, Missoula kids could still surprise their moms on Mother’s Day.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
