In mid-November, Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Thane announced that he will retire on June 30, making this school year his last after some four decades with the district.
It’s a bittersweet moment for Missoula if ever there was one. Throughout the course of his career, Thane has demonstrated the kind of acumen, humility, thoughtfulness and consensus-building that earned deep respect from Missoula’s teachers, parents, current students and generations of graduates. The entire community can join in offering Thane hearty congratulations for a job well done and a retirement well deserved.
Truly, the next superintendent will have big shoes to fill. And the MCPS Board of Trustees has the unenviable job of finding the right person to fill them.
Fortunately, the board is not attempting to do this on its own; the search process includes community focus groups and a great deal of opportunity for public input, all aimed at determining which qualities Missoula wants to see in its next district leader.
And what qualities are those, exactly? The very ones embodied by Mark Thane. As MCPS Board of Trustees Chair Marcia Holland said in a statement at the time of Thane’s retirement announcement: “I speak on behalf of all trustees in saying that it has been a privilege to work with Mark as our superintendent. Mark is everything a superintendent should be: a thoughtful listener, a capable leader, and a tireless advocate for public education.”
Add to that his long experience with the district and clear understanding of its unique challenges and advantages. When Thane’s contract expires in June, he will have served as superintendent for four years. But before that, he worked as a teacher, a principal, a regional director and an executive director of human resources and labor relations. It will be hard to find a replacement with that same depth and breadth of experience.
Consider, too, that Thane has guided the district through a time of significant turbulence and unparalleled transformation. He was named superintendent just a few months before, in November 2015, Missoula city and county voters approved bond measures totaling $158 million to fund the district’s ambitious 2020 Smart Schools plan.
In the years since, the district has replaced, renovated or nearly completed major renovation projects for nearly every one of its buildings; projects designed to improve safety, security and accessibility, and better position students to meet the educational challenges of the future.
Thane also helped the district identify unused school properties and determine what to do with them. Just this year, MCPS trustees considered two parcels of land known as the Homevale property, and opted to sell them for $850,000. The money made from selling any district properties goes into the district’s building fund, helping to pay for further construction projects without asking local taxpayers to foot the bill. For the Homevale funds specifically, the plan is to use that money to renovate the former Missoula College building on South Avenue so that staff from the Administration Building and the Business Building can be combined at a single location.
Of course, the district has other major issues besides construction projects to tackle. It is currently filling principal positions at four schools: Franklin Elementary School, C.S. Porter Middle School, Seeley-Swan High School and Sentinel High School. It is working on redrawing its elementary school district boundaries. And earlier this month, Thane discussed plans to eventually add seat belts to the 72 school buses it has under contract with Beach Transportation.
Further, MCPS is close to wrapping up its current five-year strategic plan — which means the next superintendent will also be tasked with overseeing the creation of a new five-year plan.
So far, the school board has done a commendable job setting up the superintendent search process. While trustees were a little slow to approve a timeline, they made sure that timeline includes plenty of public involvement and opportunity for community discussion.
They determined a reasonable starting salary for the new superintendent of $180,000 plus benefits, which is slightly less than Thane’s current earnings of $183,500 including his salary and a monthly annuity. They arrived at that amount after reviewing recent superintendent salaries at MCPS and comparing them to school districts of similar sizes elsewhere in Montana and in other states. They do, after all, want to offer a competitive salary to help attract the best candidates. However, they also were mindful of the local outcry over large superintendent pay raises in the past — a concern Thane showed he fully understood when he rejected similar increases for himself.
Thane’s predecessor, Alex Apostle, accepted regular raises that ultimately boosted his salary to $200,000 in his last year as superintendent. Whether that was justified is debatable, but the main point of complaint was the discrepancy between Apostle’s raises of more than 10 percent while district employees saw wage increases of only 2 percent.
When Thane was hired, he actually requested that that board award him percentage raises no larger than that of other district staff, earning an instant seal of approval from many MCPS employees who hadn’t already known of his penchant for fairness and personal accountability.
The goal is to hire a new superintendent by the end of April, allowing a little time for transition before Thane leaves, as well as a little time before school board elections take place on May 7.
Before they make that hire, trustees will review community feedback offered through an online community survey and focus groups taking place at various times at various schools this week. The online survey, available at mcpsmt.org/superintendentsearch, will close after March 12. The link also has information about the focus groups and more information about the superintendent hiring process.
Importantly, the entire process is open to the public. Public schools, after all, must be transparent and accountable to the public they serve. This means providing good information in real time, whether it concerns threats to school safety, serious personnel concerns or any other matter that directly affects the health, welfare and education of Missoula’s students.
So while it’s important for the superintendent search process to be as open as possible, it’s just as important that this same high level of transparency continue throughout the district after the new superintendent is hired.