The U.S. Senate votes unanimously more often than one might think in these hyperpartisan times. Just this month, for instance, it unanimously passed an amendment to the Public Health Service Act dealing with maternity care, an amendment to allow the National Law Enforcement Museum Act to acquire and display firearms, and a requirement that the Federal Communications Commission establish a task force to study the technology needed to conduct precision agriculture.
It also, after slightly amending the legislation, unanimously passed Savanna’s Act, a bill aimed at improving the Department of Justice’s ability to track cases of missing and murdered Native Americans. The exact number of victims is unclear because so many cases go unreported or unresolved, but the available information points to disproportionately high rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls. The Montana Department of Justice noted in 2017 that 30 percent of missing women in Montana are Native Americans, even though they make up only 3.3 percent of the state’s population.
In response, Savanna’s Act:
- Directs the U.S. Justice Department to update its online reporting system.
- Allows reporting entities to include the victim’s tribal affiliation.
- Standardizes protocols across law enforcement agencies.
- Provides training and technical assistance to tribes and law enforcement agencies.
- Requires communication and consultation with affected Indian tribes.
Introduced by outgoing North Dakota Democrat Heidi Heitkamp, the bill is named for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed in August 2017 by a neighbor who wanted to pass the baby off as her own.
Promisingly, last week’s Senate vote is being followed this week by a hearing on missing and murdered Native Americans called by the Indian Affairs Committee, of which both Montana’s senators are members.
“We’re holding this hearing to hear from the survivors and families affected by this epidemic and grill the folks who are supposed to be ending it,” explained U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, a former Indian Affairs Committee chairman. “I plan on asking them the tough questions and getting some answers — because this is unacceptable.”
“We face tragedies from across Montana where tribal citizens, particularly women and girls, go missing without a trace,” said U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana. “We must do all in our power to curb the crisis of American Indians and Alaska Natives who disappear and whose cases never see justice. I’m glad to see that the committee is treating this issue with the seriousness it deserves.”
Daines further noted that the hearing will include testimony from people such as Kimberly Loring HeavyRunner, whose sister, Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, has been missing from her home on the Blackfeet Reservation since June 2017.
Then it’s up to the full Senate to take the next steps at the federal level. The committee has already passed — unanimously — the Securing Urgent Resources Vital to Indian Victim Empowerment (SURVIVE) Act to designate 5 percent of the money in a federal fund for crime victims for tribes that they can establish their own victim services. It awaits a vote on the Senate floor.
The Montana Legislature, of course, can do its part at the state level by passing five recommendations forwarded by the State-Tribal Relations Committee earlier this year. One of the recommendations is named after Hanna Harris, who went missing and was eventually discovered murdered in 2013. It would allow the Montana Department of Justice to designate a liaison to ensure good communication between the families of victims and investigators, and give the department the authority required to get involved with tribal cases.
With so much unanimous agreement taking place on the issue, it should be a relatively easy matter to pass meaningful legislation at the state and federal levels to significantly improve the handling of cases involving Native American victims. In fact, as reporting systems improve and it becomes clear that authorities are finally paying attention, it’s likely that fewer Indigenous women will be made targets in the first place.