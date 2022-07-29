Misoulian editorial: Book bag full of huckleberries

Check out the huckleberries decorating the Missoula Public Library, named best new library IN THE WORLD (yes, we’re shouting). Whether it’s a light-filled architectural wonder overlooking a river valley or a cramped and dusty bookmobile in the back end of beyond, repositories of books rank among the finest examples of human potential. Missoulians may take especial pride in their legacy of library progression, from the old Carnegie building at the corner of Alder and Pattee streets (which we evolved into an equally inspirational Missoula Art Museum), to the happily functional but undersized building on Main and Washington streets (which will be soon redeveloped into new downtown housing), to the present edifice that exists because a private property owner made a public-spirited land swap and the community responded with local financing to pay for the new building on Main and Adams streets. None of that could have happened without people believing in the potential of their shared resources to make good things become reality for the benefit of all.

Dusty chokecherries to the Moose fire managers’ policy of setting up a pilot-car convoy for Salmon River floaters and area property owners, but prohibiting the press from joining the procession. Setting up safety perimeters at wildfires makes perfect sense. Allowing the general public through the perimeter while denying the press the same courtesy does not. Newspapers send reporters and photographers to fires at the public’s request, and to fulfill the press’s mission of witnessing events of importance and great public expense. Preventing reporters from doing their jobs leaves firefighters exposed to any tourist with a cell phone and a social media account who can post their conspiracy theories and incomplete assumptions of what they experienced behind the lines. Like or dislike the news coverage, journalists remain available to the public and government for debate and archival reference.

A graceful offering of huckleberries to members of the Missoula Mobile Support Team, whose efforts to get hurting people to the right kind of help have had a huge impact on the city’s quality of life. In its first year of operation the Mobile Support Team responded to 1,511 emergency calls — and determined nearly two-thirds of those in distress needed something other than a trip to the emergency room or the jail. Those are society’s two most expensive and often least effective ways to relieve the suffering of someone in extremis. The fact that 67% of those helped by the team have homes is also significant. Mental health issues beset one in five Americans. Dealing with that often means interacting with messy, traumatic, unsanitary, disturbing, and frustrating circumstances. Failing to deal with that is like failing to deal with an infected wound on civilization at large. How we treat the least and most defenseless among us defines our own worth to humanity.