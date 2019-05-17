A wingful of huckleberries to all those who helped Miss Montana, a historic airplane kept at the Museum of Mountain Flying, achieve liftoff this week. Thanks to museum staff, volunteers and generous donors — including those in local senior communities who gave a combined total of more than $8,000, and those who attended last Saturday’s fundraising gala — the plane will journey to Normandy to join D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations on June 5-6, before returning home to Montana.
Sanitized chokecherries to the backed-up kitchen drain at the Poverello Center last week that led staff to evacuate the building, shut down the kitchen and throw out some 2,800 pounds of food, just to be on the safe side. The men’s dorm was badly damaged and will not be usable for several more weeks, but the kitchen was partially re-opened this week after a thorough cleaning. The shelter typically provides about 500 meals each day.
A flood of huckleberries to the outpouring of volunteer support and donations to the Pov as word spread that the shelter had set up a temporary food preparation station at the First United Methodist Church last week, and was working overtime to put together enough sack lunches to stave off any hunger until the kitchen could reopen. In short order, generous Missoulians had donated enough bread, cheese, sandwich meat, chips and granola bars to make more than 2,000 sack lunches, and many more made monetary donations to help ensure the Pov can continue to meet the needs of its clients as it overcomes this temporary setback.
Chokecherry cough syrup to the growing number of whooping cough cases in Missoula County, which tipped above 100 this week. Also called pertussis, the highly contagious respiratory disease has now been confirmed at more than a dozen local schools and has been present for more than three weeks, which is the length of time it may take for symptoms to appear. The Missoula City-County Health Department is urging those who haven’t received the pertussis vaccine or a recent booster shot to do so promptly in order to prevent further spread of the disease and reduce the severity of symptoms.
Award-winning huckleberries to Robert Rivers and Fernanda Menna Barreto Krum, the owners of Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula and the winners of this year’s Jeannette Rankin Peace Center Peace Award. The two were recognized for their community-building work abroad and in Missoula, where their microbrewery has hosted thousands of community events and donated more than 25 percent of their net profit to local nonprofit groups. They can share huckleberries with University of Montana journalism professor Denise Dowling, who was recently recognized by the national Society of Professional Journalists for her in-depth radio documentary “Alex, Not Amy: Growing Up Transgender in the Rural West.”
An addition of huckleberries to the new College of Education addition at the University of Montana, which saw its official grand opening this week. The renovated Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and Human Sciences includes the new state-of-the-art Alice Lund Instructional Auditorium, which can adapt to provide space for classrooms or conferences, with seating for up to 500 individuals, and was built thanks to a $5 million gift from the Alice Lee Lund Charitable Trust.