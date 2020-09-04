Missoula budget strikes right balance

A plate of Vaccinium deliciosum — that’s huckleberries by another name — to the downtown Missoula eatery now called Golden Yolk Griddle, formerly known as Ninja Mike’s. Co-owners Ethan Siegel and Erin Hale decided to change the name of their business in recognition of the fact that the word “ninja” has its own unique cultural ties. But they also wanted to take a proactive approach to social and racial justice, and took the next step beyond rebranding to draft an anti-racist action plan with help from local nonprofit EmpowerMT.

And in that same strain of huckleberries, a second serving to those working to rename a small lake in northwestern Montana. Old maps show the name of the lake originally included the N-word, which eventually evolved into “Lost Coon Lake.” The city of Whitefish, which has an unfortunate reputation as a home to prominent white nationalists, filed a petition on behalf of the lake property owners to formally change the name to the much more appropriate “Lost Loon Lake.”

Crushed chokecherries to the COVID-caused collapse of the local entertainment industry, which led local music venue owners Nick and Robin Checota to cancel plans to build a $100 million civic events center in a long-vacant lot near the river in downtown Missoula. The Drift project would have included a hotel, restaurants, public plaza, parking garage and other features — and provided a major shot in the arm to the local economy. Alas, the coronavirus called off or delayed nearly every live event this year, leaving the entertainment industry, and now the Riverfront Triangle property, facing an uncertain future.

