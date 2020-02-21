Missoula City Council should discuss claims before paying them

Huckleberries emblazoned on a flag to Missoula County commissioners for dedicating the official flag of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in recognition of the original people of this land. Commissioners invited members of the CSKT Tribal Council to the ceremony that saw the new flag placed alongside the United States and Montana state flags in the Sophie Moiese Room of the Missoula County Courthouse, where commissioners hold most of their public meetings. Visitors to the room will also notice that it is now adorned with several pieces of new artwork by Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, an enrolled member of the CSKT.
Teeny, tiny, easy-to-miss chokecherries to the members of Missoula’s City Council who think it’s OK to mindlessly approve payments using public dollars without first scrutinizing — or even pausing to discuss — important details. Earlier this month, councilors voted on a $10,000 insurance payment resulting from rain damage to Ogren-Allegiance Park during a concert this past August, even though the concert promoter had already offered to cover the payment himself. Councilor Jesse Ramos, who often diverges from the Democratic majority, was right to urge his fellow council members to allow for more discussion before voting on claims in the future. Councilors may be presented routinely with a long list of numerous claims during the regular course of city business, but it’s their job to give them more than a passing glance before signing off.
Pocketsful of huckleberries to the dedicated volunteers at the Bethel Clothes Closet for offering individuals and families the chance to “shop” for free clothing once a week for a couple of hours, and sometimes longer. Every few months, longtime volunteers will linger at the closet in Bethel Community Church past the usual closing time so even more visitors can swing by and pick out what they need. Last year alone, more than 8,300 shoppers took home more than 76,000 pounds of clothes.
Belabored chokecherries to Billings Rep. Rodney Garcia, who probably couldn’t care less about what the “socialists” in Missoula think of him, but who really should heed the advice of fellow House Republicans who called for him to step down. It’s bad enough that Garcia refuses to admit that he was wrong to say that it’s OK to shoot or jail socialists, incorrectly stating that the Constitution permits it. He now says his comments at a state GOP organizing meeting last month were “a well received (sic) joke.” In reality, his comments are not funny, have not been well-received, and in fact were widely condemned by Montanans on both sides of the political aisle.
A beaker of huckleberries to the folks at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton who are doing important work developing an antiviral medication for a kind of coronavirus. The researchers based in the Bitterroot are working on Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus, which is closely related to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has killed at least 2,000 people and ballooned into a global health crisis.
Chokecherries under a blanket to the five Montana Public Service Commissioners who voted this week not to share with the public a report on the causes of a costly malfunction at Colstrip in 2018. Further, the commissioners agreed to keep confidential a new coal supply agreement between utilities and a mining company. They did so over the pleas of dozens of Montanans and legislators who urged them to allow more public access to information concerning NorthWestern Energy’s proposal to buy a larger stake in the power facility, including the potential risks for ratepayers.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian's editorial board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.