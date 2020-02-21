Missoula City Council should discuss claims before paying them

Pocketsful of huckleberries to the dedicated volunteers at the Bethel Clothes Closet for offering individuals and families the chance to “shop” for free clothing once a week for a couple of hours, and sometimes longer. Every few months, longtime volunteers will linger at the closet in Bethel Community Church past the usual closing time so even more visitors can swing by and pick out what they need. Last year alone, more than 8,300 shoppers took home more than 76,000 pounds of clothes .

Belabored chokecherries to Billings Rep. Rodney Garcia, who probably couldn’t care less about what the “socialists” in Missoula think of him, but who really should heed the advice of fellow House Republicans who called for him to step down. It’s bad enough that Garcia refuses to admit that he was wrong to say that it’s OK to shoot or jail socialists, incorrectly stating that the Constitution permits it. He now says his comments at a state GOP organizing meeting last month were “a well received (sic) joke.” In reality, his comments are not funny, have not been well-received, and in fact were widely condemned by Montanans on both sides of the political aisle.