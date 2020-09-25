Missoula continues to draw interest from businesses looking to build

Lights! Camera! Huckleberries to the impending sale of county-owned land in the Missoula Technology Park to a Montana-based television and film company looking to build a $19.1 million studio. County commissioners approved the sale of 10.7 acres for $1,535,000 this week, and as part of the agreement, the film company will hire local contractors and make sure of apprenticeship programs. The planned development is evidence of Missoula’s enduring appeal to developers both inside and outside Montana who have been talking with the Missoula Economic Partnership about potentially setting up shop or expanding in the Garden City.
Opaque chokecherries to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ poorly explained decision to support moving ahead with the process to replace recently deceased U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Although Daines says “clear differences” led him to take a position opposite of the one he took in 2016, when the Republican-controlled Senate declined to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, the only differences boil down to basic party politics. Montanans expect our senators to rise above such obvious partisanship, and have good reason to be disappointed in Daines.
Steadily increasing huckleberries to the steadily improving public reporting system for local cases of COVID-19. The Missoula City-County Health Department is now providing daily instead of weekly updates on cases specific to the University of Montana, and last week, Governor Bullock announced the state health department plans to start reporting testing data for students and staff at K-12 schools and universities with more than 50 students. It’s important for the public to be able to track trends and understand the source of local outbreaks, such as the recent clusters linked to campus athletics and Greek Life.
Sun-dried chokecherries to the Montana Public Service Commission, which continues to show its dysfunction with embarrassing regularity. Last week, a public records request finally resulted in the release of documents showing an alarming pattern of infighting, spying and all-around poor behavior among the five commissioners. The emails and other documents were released despite the commissioners’ lawsuit attempting to stop them from being shared with the public. This week, the commission lost another legal battle when the Montana Supreme Court ruled that the commission had used “unlawful methodologies that resulted in deflating the economic feasibility” of a proposed solar far near Billings.
Nostalgic huckleberries for the Missoula Public Library, which is selling old furniture, book collections and even potted plants as it prepares to move into its new building just a block down East Main Street. Buyers have been snapping up shelves, benches and chairs, including vintage items from the former Carnegie Library downtown. The sale continues through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.
