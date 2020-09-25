Missoula continues to draw interest from businesses looking to build

Steadily increasing huckleberries to the steadily improving public reporting system for local cases of COVID-19. The Missoula City-County Health Department is now providing daily instead of weekly updates on cases specific to the University of Montana , and last week, Governor Bullock announced the state health department plans to start reporting testing data for students and staff at K-12 schools and universities with more than 50 students. It’s important for the public to be able to track trends and understand the source of local outbreaks, such as the recent clusters linked to campus athletics and Greek Life.

Sun-dried chokecherries to the Montana Public Service Commission, which continues to show its dysfunction with embarrassing regularity. Last week, a public records request finally resulted in the release of documents showing an alarming pattern of infighting, spying and all-around poor behavior among the five commissioners. The emails and other documents were released despite the commissioners’ lawsuit attempting to stop them from being shared with the public. This week, the commission lost another legal battle when the Montana Supreme Court ruled that the commission had used “unlawful methodologies that resulted in deflating the economic feasibility” of a proposed solar far near Billings.