Missoula County voters asked to give 2 cents on gas tax

The Missoula County Elections Office sent out more than 70,000 ballots just a few days ago, and voters have until June 2 to fill them out and send them back. In addition to deciding which candidates proceed to the general elections in November, voters in Missoula County will also determine whether to start charging a 2-cents-per-gallon tax on gasoline.
It’s not an easy question. The coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted people’s daily lives and their personal finances, and most experts agree that the months ahead are going to be rough on the economy. It still remains to be seen just how bad it will be. So it’s understandable for voters to resist any added burden, however small, on their budgets.
However, Missoula voters must also recognize that our roads have to be paid for one way or another. Road maintenance is a basic, critical government service — it’s not a frill. Furthermore, city and county leaders who agreed to put this gas tax on the ballot were doing exactly what their constituents have been asking them to do: look for sources of revenue other than property taxes.
A fuel tax, like all tax methods, has its downsides. For one, those who live far away from their jobs and regularly commute long distances often do so because they can’t afford to live closer, and this tax would f all on them hardest.
On the other hand, an increase in property taxes to pay for street maintenance would be an added cost for everyone who owns property in Missoula County, even if they rarely drive and don’t contribute much to the inevitable wear and tear on local roads. An excise tax on motor fuel ensures that those who drive on Missoula’s roads more also pay more for their upkeep — including tourists and others from out of town.
Tourism has certainly suffered from concerns about COVID-19, but will likely start to recover over the peak summer months as restrictions are loosened and more businesses reopen. Even if people are reluctant to visit from out of state, in-state tourism might see stronger numbers as more Montanans choose to stay home and explore their own back yards.
Meanwhile, gas prices have been dropping and may remain low through the summer season, which will make it even more economical to fill the tank and go for a long drive. Of course, fuel won’t be this cheap forever. When prices do go back up, as they always do, commuters will probably cut back on their gas consumption, and the roads budget will have to adjust accordingly.
Back when they approved the gas tax item for the ballot, mere days before the coronavirus made its first appearance in Montana, county commissioners were told it would generate about $1.1 million a year. County officials estimated that out-of-town tourists would contribute about $400,000 of this total. The average Missoula County resident, in car that gets 25 miles per gallon, would pay less than $11 a year after driving 13,400 miles.
The tax would not affect most truckers because it does not apply to diesel fuel.
Half of the money collected would go to the city and the other half to the county, and all of it would be used to pay for public road construction, repair and maintenance. It would also be used to leverage matching state and federal grants to improve our roads even more.
And it would save money down the road. Some estimates peg the savings from preventive road maintenance at $10 per every $1 spent. Smooth streets not only save money in vehicle maintenance for individual drivers, they are essential for basic commerce and help attract new economic development.
Yet the federal gas tax has not been increased from its current 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993, even as all the other costs of highway construction have risen. The Montana Legislature last increased the state gas tax in 2017, raising it from 27 cents a gallon to 31.5 cents. About one-third of the state’s gas tax pays for state road projects, and the rest is divvied up among the many counties and communities in Montana. That money helps — but it’s not enough to keep up with the accumulating costs in Missoula.
Currently, the county is racking up about $1 million in deferred road projects each year, and almost $1 million more in equipment needs. Jeremy Keene, Missoula’s Public Works director, told the city council the city’s road maintenance budget is underfunded by about $47 million, and the county’s by $34 million. This means unconnected thoroughfares, unfilled potholes and rougher roads overall.
The city spends about $6.5 million each year maintaining nearly 340 miles of roads. According to the most recent condition report, only 34% of the pavement in the Missoula urban area was rated “good.” A full 25% was considered “poor.” The Missoula County Road Department, meanwhile, maintains about 475 miles of public roads, of which more than 230 are paved and nearly 250 are gravel.
Missoula County voters should ask themselves if they want to continue underfunding these roads, leading to higher expenses later on, and paying for them primarily through property taxes — or if it’s time to try a “user pays” system.
We think the overall benefits of such a system far outweigh the potential disadvantages, and urge voters to mark their ballots in favor of the 2-cent gas tax.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!