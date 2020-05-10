Missoula County voters asked to give 2 cents on gas tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Missoula County Elections Office sent out more than 70,000 ballots just a few days ago, and voters have until June 2 to fill them out and send them back. In addition to deciding which candidates proceed to the general elections in November, voters in Missoula County will also determine whether to start charging a 2-cents-per-gallon tax on gasoline.

It’s not an easy question. The coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted people’s daily lives and their personal finances, and most experts agree that the months ahead are going to be rough on the economy. It still remains to be seen just how bad it will be. So it’s understandable for voters to resist any added burden, however small, on their budgets.

However, Missoula voters must also recognize that our roads have to be paid for one way or another. Road maintenance is a basic, critical government service — it’s not a frill. Furthermore, city and county leaders who agreed to put this gas tax on the ballot were doing exactly what their constituents have been asking them to do: look for sources of revenue other than property taxes.

A fuel tax, like all tax methods, has its downsides. For one, those who live far away from their jobs and regularly commute long distances often do so because they can’t afford to live closer, and this tax would f all on them hardest.