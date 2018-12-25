Around Missoula, Christmas truly is the happiest season of all. The stretch of weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas could easily be overwhelmingly dreary with their long, cold nights. Instead, they are a time when an outpouring of kindness and generosity wraps even the least fortunate among us in a blanket of care and compassion.
Every year, for instance, the Missoulian publishes a feature called We Care for the Holidays, a special extension of our regular We Care column in which local nonprofits share the specific needs of their clients, and readers never fail to respond to these simple, sometimes heartbreaking requests.
This year, those Christmas wishes included a request from a single mom of two children for brake parts for a 14-year-old vehicle, and from a single father who hoped for a washer and dryer. It included a request from a low-income woman, expecting a son in February, who needs a stroller and a car seat. It included a request from a man at risk of becoming homeless if he didn’t receive help making rent payments, a third-grader who needed snow boots and warm gloves, a disabled veteran who needed a gift card for laundry services and an elderly woman who wanted nothing but a pair of slippers.
Such small wishes. Such enormous response.
Remember, these are families and individuals actively working with local social service organizations to overcome whatever challenges they face and build a brighter future. What better way to offer encouragement and wish them a merry Christmas than by chinking the cracks with a small gift or two?
Heartwarming examples of recent acts of kindness and generosity abound. Consider the Santa Socks effort, now in its 10th year, organized by the United Veteran’s Council of Missoula and Ravalli counties. Some 750 local veterans will receive “stockings” stuffed with simple goodies thanks to dozens of volunteers and donors.
You may also have noticed teams of volunteers wrapping gifts at Southgate Mall this month as part of the Missoula Food Bank’s Holiday Food Drive. This year, the Food Bank hoped to raise its highest amount ever — $250,000 — in order to serve more families than ever. That’s a high bar, but not too high given that the nonprofit hoped to raise at least $225,000 last year — and received nearly $231,000.
And hundreds of people have donated to the effort to open an overnight warming shelter at the Salvation Army, through the United Way of Missoula County and through other means — such as the employees at the engineering firm DJ&A who pledged $5,000 from the company’s Christmas raffle and set up a gofundme page to help raise even more money for the shelter.
All this makes for a priceless gift that is both given and received by the entire community — and which makes Christmas in Missoula the most wonderful time of the year.