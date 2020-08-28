Missoula hoping, planning for safe return to school

Chokecherry -flavored cough drops to the immature and unhealthy behavior by local U.S. Postal Service workers as described in recent complaints filed with the Missoula City-County Health Department. So far, at least 18 complaints have been filed, including seven from Postal Service employees themselves, alleging that some managers are not wearing masks and that “people who are not wearing masks are making fun of those who do,” and that “coughing in people’s faces” has become “a common thing.”

A raft of huckleberries to the Sliter family, who are working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on a proposal to make about 100 acres of private land on Flathead Lake into a new waterfront state park. The property, located along the north shore, has been in the family for decades and, over the years, has seen a steady rise in visitors enjoying the property. Instead of closing off public access or selling the site to developers, the Sliter family is hoping to sell the beloved land to the state of Montana, which is taking public comment on the proposal through Sept. 12.