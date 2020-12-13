Missoula making headway on housing, homelessness

Some of the largest projects are made possible through a large amount of public investment, but others are the result of nonprofit fundraising and community support.

Missoula County donated four vacant acres near the detention center for the Trinity Apartments. In January of this year, the Montana Department of Commerce announced it was awarding $3 million in federal funding for housing to the projects in Missoula, which include 130 affordable rental homes through the Missoula Housing Authority and 72 affordable rentals through Homeword at the former Skyview Trailer Park site on Cooley Street. The complex will welcome households earning 60% or below of the area median income — $30,840 for a single person or $43,980 for a family of four. Plans also include 30 permanent homes for those experiencing homelessness, as well as a 24-hour “navigation center” to provide aid with job training, medical needs and other services.

The Villagio, in the Northside neighborhood, is the second massive project moving toward completion, a $55 million project supported in part by over $1 million in federal HOME Investment Partnership funds that will provide 200 affordable apartment units. The Missoula Housing Authority expects to set aside 32 vouchers for units for the lowest-income renters.