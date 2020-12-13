Missoula making headway on housing, homelessness

A little over a year ago, Missoula’s homeless had limited options for making it through another long, cold winter. And truly, many of the conditions that give rise to homelessness have only gotten worse over recent months. Yet remarkably, Missoula is in a better position than ever to provide safe short-term shelter and affordable long-term housing.
It’s been an undeniably difficult time for many of the most vulnerable in our community. Families that could barely afford housing before COVID-19 reached Montana have found themselves financially squeezed to the breaking point, pressed between rising job losses and rising housing prices.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Missoula County topped 9% back in May, and while it has slowly improved, thousands of residents remain out of work or have seen their hours and wages significantly reduced. Meanwhile, housing prices have continued to surge. Local realtors are reporting that out-of-area buyers are flocking to Missoula to snap up real estate the moment it hits the market. Last month, Realtor.com posted the median listing home price in Missoula at $398,000.
Not surprisingly, food pantries and homeless shelters throughout the state are facing a correspondingly steep increase in need. Last year, the Missoula Food Bank served about 2,000 families during its November turkey distribution; this year, it put out an urgent call for donations as it prepared to serve more than 2,400.
The Poverello Center homeless shelter, too, saw need for emergency services rise at the same time it was forced to reduce capacity to comply with public health guidelines and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus among its clients. In past years, it could accommodate 175 people a night; now, with social distancing rules, it can accept only 88 at a time.
Given these dire circumstances and daunting challenges, it’s been encouraging to see the way Missoulians have responded — with smart, collaborative approaches based on good research.
For one, in response to the urgent demand for new housing, as well as the many housing developments looming on the horizon, the City of Missoula recently undertook a major reorganization of its Community Planning, Housing and Development services, choosing the former director of the Office of Housing and Community Development — and former head of the Pov — to lead the new department, now named Community Planning, Development, and Innovation. Eran Pehan comes with other valuable experience as well, having overseen the creation of a comprehensive affordable housing plan for the city called “A Place to Call Home.”
The idea is to allow the city to get in front of new housing development instead of reacting to piecemeal plans as they are proposed. Housing proposals currently in the works would add hundreds of units of affordable housing to the city.
Some of the largest projects are made possible through a large amount of public investment, but others are the result of nonprofit fundraising and community support.
Missoula County donated four vacant acres near the detention center for the Trinity Apartments. In January of this year, the Montana Department of Commerce announced it was awarding $3 million in federal funding for housing to the projects in Missoula, which include 130 affordable rental homes through the Missoula Housing Authority and 72 affordable rentals through Homeword at the former Skyview Trailer Park site on Cooley Street. The complex will welcome households earning 60% or below of the area median income — $30,840 for a single person or $43,980 for a family of four. Plans also include 30 permanent homes for those experiencing homelessness, as well as a 24-hour “navigation center” to provide aid with job training, medical needs and other services.
The Villagio, in the Northside neighborhood, is the second massive project moving toward completion, a $55 million project supported in part by over $1 million in federal HOME Investment Partnership funds that will provide 200 affordable apartment units. The Missoula Housing Authority expects to set aside 32 vouchers for units for the lowest-income renters.
The new Meadowlark family housing center will be among the first projects to be completed, with the YWCA Missoula and Missoula Interfaith Collaborative planning to open a 44-bed shelter on West Third Street by April 2021. The two organizations celebrated reaching their $8 million capital campaign goal just a few weeks ago, counting gifts from more than 1,000 different donors. When it’s complete, the new center will have 31 rooms for homeless families and another 13 for emergency shelter, as well as a playground, kitchen and staff available around the clock.
Other housing proposals are not necessarily aimed at affordability but nevertheless promise to increase the overall stock of housing supply and keep prices from rising even faster.
In the meantime, for those facing the winter with no home, the city and Poverello Center have teamed up to open a 24-hour winter shelter near Southgate Mall in a recently vacated warehouse building. And another team – consisting of the United Way of Missoula County, Hope Rescue Mission, River of Life Church and the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management — is operating a “temporary safe outdoor space” on private land as an alternative to the temporary homeless camp near the Reserve Street Bridge. The new space has insulated platforms with tents that can shelter up to 40 people, with shower facilities and waste removal services, and assistance from social workers.
Thanks to the remarkable efforts of local agencies, nonprofits and countless volunteers, options for those experiencing homelessness are greatly expanded this winter — yes, even in the face of unprecedented challenges posed in the midst of a deadly pandemic.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!