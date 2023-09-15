Here’s a round of huckleberry milkshakes to the five folks who offered their candidacy for Missoula’s mayor post. They gave their city neighbors a full spectrum of political backgrounds, professional experience and personal passion to choose from. And while it isn’t officially a ranked-choice ballot, Missoula’s nonpartisan election format mimics the best qualities of an increasingly viable way of weeding out political extremism while generating better candidates for public office. Growing nationwide evidence shows that primary elections tend to attract only the most radical advocates of political purity, who take advantage of the low participation to advance the biggest bullies. The result is often unelectable candidates and discouraged electorates, unwilling to mud-wrestle for the privilege of being a public servant. No Missoulian can say they didn’t have an opportunity to vote for someone who harmonized with their interests, from strong libertarian to progressive liberal and most stops in between. Now we get to choose between two finalists who together attracted 70% of the primary votes cast.

Unfortunately, we also have to pass around a chokecherry sucker to the 57% of Missoula city voters who had a ballot delivered to their home but failed to send it back. A 43% participation rate isn’t terrible for a hyper-local primary election. Yet one could be forgiven to think, after the past several years of insurrections, accusations and asinine political theatrics, that completing the highest single duty of citizenship might attract more allegiance. Although no one has yet proved voter fraud in any recent election – local, state or federal – sufficient to even cast doubt on the electoral process (let alone swing an election), those who choose not to vote still have made a choice. And that choice is to be respectful of those who did their civic duty.

One more huckleberry to savor with Missoula’s mail ballot election: The process is so efficient that the Missoula County Elections Office workers had almost a complete count of Tuesday’s primary ballot before Tuesday’s sun went down. It’s harrowing enough to run for public office. It’s even worse to try to sleep on election night without the results known. Let’s hope Missoula can spread that electoral trend as well.

Remember to vote on November 7.