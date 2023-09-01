Don’t tell anyone, but the former ski runs of Marshall Mountain hold lots of huckleberries. That secret got a little closer to public knowledge last week when the U.S. Forest Service announced a $600,000 grant to help bring the old resort east of Missoula into public ownership. As a ski business, Marshall fell victim to climate change when snow cover at its relatively low altitude became thin and unreliable. That exposed its potential for more human-powered activity, especially mountain-bike racing up its slopes as well as down. Generations of older Missoulians rode buses after school up to Marshall for their first snowplow and stem-Christie turns. Then they voted to create a series of Open Space bonds to pounce on opportunities like this that their grandchildren and beyond will enjoy.

A public emergency that’s had a century of warning doesn’t justify a fast-track response that cuts the public out of the process. That’s what the U.S. Forest Service has done with a couple of highly visible projects in the Bitterroot and Seeley-Swan valleys. The 143,340-acre Bitterroot Front Project and the almost 23,000-acre North Seeley Wildland Urban Interface-Highway 83 Project each got considered high-risk firesheds, part of the agency’s 2022 Wildfire Crisis Strategy. Giving these “emergency action” status allows the Forest Service to skip over requesting and reviewing public objections before making its record of decision. According to Bankrate’s insurance industry review of wildfire risk, Montana ranks 9th nationally for properties at risk from a forest fire. But among the top ten states on the chart, Montana actually has the highest share of its residences (27%) with an extreme chance of burning (California has the highest number of homes but only 14% of its overall housing stock has that wildfire exposure). The River Road East fire by Paradise burned 50 homes and structures in a wild afternoon, and just under half its 17,227 acres are private land. Wildfire scientists, of whom Missoula has many, routinely warn we can’t log our way out of wildfire. Rather than speed up forest management by skipping public review, the Forest Service might better spend its resources planning right the first time, so it doesn’t wind up losing more chokecherry lawsuits for failing to listen to stakeholders.

Some kids spend the last week of summer planning their first-day-of-school outfits. Some need their bed-head cowlicks cowed with a garden hose on the way down the driveway to the bus. And some wouldn’t have the opportunity to experience either option without the generosity of a bunch of volunteers and organizations at Franklin Elementary School last week. Local hair stylists and barbers lowered lots of ears and eyebrows, and then University of Montana Grizzly softball team members got the new students suited up in fresh first-day duds. It’s that kind of huckleberry attention to first things that can make a whole school year run better.