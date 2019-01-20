Sometimes, racism is obvious. When a Bozeman couple found a message reading “Were (sic) watching you … KKK” on their car window earlier this month, there was no question it was intended as a racist threat. The husband, a black veteran who served in Iraq, and wife, who is Native American, reported the threat to local police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is following up, according to news reports.
But sometimes, racism is subtle. These days, it is often cloaked in softer terms meant to appeal to patriots and stoke fears about immigrants. Many people find this kind of bigotry more difficult to recognize for what it is — and thus, they tend to quietly accept it without question or criticism.
Both kinds of racism deserve to be denounced in the strongest possible terms. That is why Missoulians must unequivocally rebuke recent incidents of racism in our town. For many, the first step will be learning about the relatively new language used to describe racist movements and their supporters: white nationalism, alt-right, neo-Nazis, to name a few.
Last November, Missoula became familiar with yet another of these groups, called Identity Evropa, when its members visited town, distributing flyers and posting its logo around the University of Montana campus and other locations.
On Twitter, the group wrote that its members “laid flowers and paid their respects to Americans who died in the Vietnam War." They actually did so at the Korean War Veterans Memorial, but no matter — the gesture seems innocuous enough. Respectful, even.
However, Identity Evropa is actually a white nationalist group especially aimed at college-age men. As such, its leaders have a unique focus on the group’s image, actively marketing an ideology in which young, educated white followers work to mainstream their extreme positions. Most members will insist they are not racist, but merely interested in promoting “Western culture” — while excluding and denigrating all others.
Fortunately, Missoula’s foremost educational institution responded swiftly and appropriately, removing Identity Evropa materials and putting out a statement explicitly affirming that UM “does not endorse, nor support, the positions of this group." UM spokeswoman Paula Short wrote in an email to the Missoulian that "We remain deeply committed to our core values of inclusiveness and respect. We celebrate diversity and community. We hold strong against divisiveness, intolerance and hate."
UM caught criticism last year for allowing a sketchy conference to invite prominent nationalist and former chief strategist for President Trump Steve Bannon to come to campus as its keynote speaker. That conference was canceled amid outcry over Bannon’s invitation led in part by UM faculty, who created a petition, signed by more than 600 supporters, titled “Support Inclusivity in the Face of White Nationalism."
UM’s head of African American studies, Tobin Miller Shearer, explained in a video linked to the petition that "Of all the things you can and should do when white nationalists show up in your community, one of the most important is to make absolutely clear that you do not share their values."
That’s an important message for the off-campus community as well. Last week, neighborhoods around Missoula received unwanted flyers on their doorsteps from an anonymous distributor. The picture shows three men with extensive tattoos presumed to be of Hispanic descent, with text reading: “Why is the Israel border wall ‘moral’ but not for the USA?” At the bottom, it includes phone numbers for the offices of Montana’s U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines.
Apart from the obvious fear-mongering of the imagery, the flyer appears intended to stir up support for a southern border wall, which has been the subject of an ongoing stalemate between President Trump and House Democrats that has resulted in what is now the longest federal government shutdown in our nation’s history.
The Missoula Police Department was notified of the offensive materials and is monitoring the situation, although it has yet to receive an official complaint. One homeowner captured a video of a man leaving one of the flyers at her home at 3:30 a.m.
Missoulians know this is nothing new, unfortunately. A couple of years ago, the Missoulian published a full-page image of a menorah inside an outline of the state of Montana to encourage readers to express solidarity with our Jewish neighbors, who were being targeted by Nazi literature.
This kind of leafleting is meant to intimidate the members of an entire group. But individual acts of discrimination are perhaps even more common — and less visible. Earlier this month, a teacher at the Missoula International School experienced one such act while buying kitchen sponges at the grocery store. Another shopper told Ibrahin Mena to use the sponges “’to take a shower and use it on your skin as much as you can until you can take your skin off,’” Mena said in a now viral video.
Mena, who moved to Missoula from Venezuela about two years ago, said it wasn’t his first racist encounter here and he did not respond to the man at the time of the incident. But he did share his thoughts on the encounter on social media and was floored by the positive response.
As a teacher, Mena took the opportunity to spread a message of learning and love, encouraging his students to speak up about their own experiences of racism and discrimination.
Tomorrow, Monday, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Many will spend the day volunteering or otherwise performing some kind of community service in honor of a man whose name is synonymous with civil rights. It’s an apt time to reflect on the state of civil rights in America and in Missoula; both how far we’ve come — and how far we have yet to go.
Let’s take Mena’s lesson to heart, and use the recent incidents in Missoula as a chance to make a change for the better. Let each of us take stock of our own personal prejudices, deepen our understanding of modern-day threats to diversity and resolve to do better in our daily lives — as individuals and as a community.