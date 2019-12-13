Huckleberry-embossed invitations to the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce for making child care a central focus and earning an invitation to attend the White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave in Washington, D.C. this week. Chamber CEO Kim Latrielle and representatives from the Missoula Early Learning Center and architecture firm Cushing Terrell joined child care experts, advocates and lawmakers in the nation’s capital to discuss family and child care policy proposals backed by Ivanka Trump.
Indelible chokecherries to those at the University of Montana pushing for the removal of a swastika-like design feature on Corbin Hall. We’re no fans of swastikas or any other images with ties to hatred and holocaust. The tiles on the outside of Corbin Hall, however, are actually aristikas, and such symbols have been in use by different cultures around the world long before the Nazis created their swastika logo. Rather than remove the tiles, the university should stick to its educational mission and put up a plaque explaining their origin and significance.
A megaphone filled with huckleberries to the parents, students, teachers and staff of Florence-Carlton School District who are speaking up about a recent “hazing” incident and calling it out for what it actually was: sexual assault. The school board recently voted to bar four football players from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year after a parent reported that one of them had pushed his penis in the face of a freshman player while the others held him down. Many people in the community felt that was too lenient a response, and packed a school board meeting earlier this week to press for more serious consequences to such incidents.
A big ol’ lump of chokecherries to NorthWestern Energy for ignoring the dozens of Montana ratepayers who traveled to Helena this week to attend a public hearing before the Montana Public Service Commission. Those commenters were clear in urging the company to move away from coal, yet NorthWestern announced that it is increasing its share in a coal-fired unit at Colstrip that comes with an estimated $20 million in needed repairs — and an unknown amount of potential environmental cleanup costs.
Sugar-dusted huckleberries to Montana Rail Link’s Christmas Express for once again bringing a little holiday magic to wonder-struck children with a merry ride inside six Silver Cloud passenger cars. This year, nearly 30 kindergarteners embarked from Thompson Falls for a round-trip excursion that including a reading of the classic “The Polar Express,” seasonal sing-alongs, hot cocoa, and a visit with Santa and his elves thanks to the folks from the Missoula Community Theater.
A warm bundle of huckleberries to the Missoula Rural Fire Department for delivering some 265 winter coats to local children this winter. Firefighter Max Kottwitz coordinates the department’s Coats for Kids program, which has worked in cooperation with the national nonprofit Operation Warm for eight years now, and explained that each coat costs about $18. To donate, visit Operation Warm’s website or drop off a check at the MRFD station on South and Reserve.