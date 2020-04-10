Missoula rallies to provide coronavirus relief

A tankful of huckleberries to the Missoula City-County Health Department for opening a drive-through COVID-19 testing center for patients with pre-scheduled appointments. The drive-through at the fairgrounds can safely accommodate about 20 visits per day, five days a week, from those in high-priority categories — the elderly, emergency responders, health care workers — who show symptoms of the virus. Further, the testing is only possible because local health providers — Community Medical Center, Partnership Health Center, Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Western Montana Clinic — donated test kits to the health department. A to-go bag of huckleberries for each of them.
An overstuffed closet of chokecherries to those who are still hoarding supplies of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other goods. By now it should be clear that stockpiling extreme amounts of these supplies is not only unnecessary, it’s harmful to our neighbors who don’t have the wherewithal to buy more than a few supplies at one time, or to pay the higher prices that result from scarcity. Those of us who have all we need for the next few weeks should stay out of the stores and let others have a crack at the next shipments of goods — which, by the way, are still rolling in on a regular basis.
An overflowing bin of huckleberries to Brihannala Morgan and all the volunteers and donors who keep the Missoula COVID-19 Home Delivery Hotline running. Morgan launched the hotline last month to answer the requests for help posted on a Facebook page called Missoula COVID-19 Organizing Action. With an assist from the Missoula Food Bank, Morgan and her crew of more than 80 volunteers have been able to answer between 10 and 20 calls from at-risk residents each day, pick up items from a warehouse of donated goods and deliver groceries right to their homes. Call the hotline at 406-219-1843 or send an email to covidhomedelivery@gmail.com.
Worried chokecherries for the dramatic drop in calls to the Montana child abuse hotline. While normally a 44% decrease in calls would be cause for celebration, child advocates are concerned that the same level of abuse is still going on — new cases just aren’t being reported because most mandatory reporters, such as teachers and child care providers, are at home while schools are suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Coincidentally, April happens to be National Child Abuse Prevention Month, celebrated in Montana as Strengthening Families Month. Visit the Montana Department of Health and Human Services website to learn more. To report suspected child abuse, call the hotline at 1-866-820-5437.
Visible huckleberries to the researchers at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton whose work is helping scientists better understand the novel coronavirus upending our world. The researchers recently unveiled colorized images of the “invisible enemy” captured by using high-powered electron microscopes. The detailed images will be used to help determine what makes COVID-19 different from similar viruses.
A shot of huckleberry juice to Southgate Mall for opening its shuttered space to the American Red Cross to collect much-needed blood donations, and to blood donors who came from miles away in some cases to help the nonprofit refill its blood reserves. Tens of thousands of blood drives had to be canceled in recent weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Yet the need for blood donations continues. The Red Cross in Missoula is helping to meet this need while taking extra precautions to ensure all donors are healthy and their blood is safe to distribute to hospitals. At the mall, they are also taking extra steps to ensure each donation is made safely — and separately. To make an appointment, go to Redcrossblood.org.
A million huckleberries to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana for its $1 million contribution to fighting coronavirus in our state. The insurance company created the COVID-19 Community Collaborative Grant Fund to directly support community groups providing support services to their most vulnerable neighbors. In addition to the new fund, the company is also helping provide relief by eliminating all costs for members who need COVID-19 testing, lifting restrictions for early refills of prescription drugs, and expanding access to telemedicine services through April 30 at the earliest.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian editorial board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.