Missoula rallies to provide coronavirus relief

A tankful of huckleberries to the Missoula City-County Health Department for opening a drive-through COVID-19 testing center for patients with pre-scheduled appointments. The drive-through at the fairgrounds can safely accommodate about 20 visits per day, five days a week, from those in high-priority categories — the elderly, emergency responders, health care workers — who show symptoms of the virus. Further, the testing is only possible because local health providers — Community Medical Center, Partnership Health Center, Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Western Montana Clinic — donated test kits to the health department. A to-go bag of huckleberries for each of them.

An overstuffed closet of chokecherries to those who are still hoarding supplies of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other goods. By now it should be clear that stockpiling extreme amounts of these supplies is not only unnecessary, it’s harmful to our neighbors who don’t have the wherewithal to buy more than a few supplies at one time, or to pay the higher prices that result from scarcity. Those of us who have all we need for the next few weeks should stay out of the stores and let others have a crack at the next shipments of goods — which, by the way, are still rolling in on a regular basis.