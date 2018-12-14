Freshly washed huckleberries to Stockman Bank, which last week announced with Montana Trout Unlimited that it recently donated a total $22,000 to the nonprofit help with projects on not one but three of Missoula’s watersheds: the Bitterroot, Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers. The sizable donation will go a long way toward completing riparian restoration and reconnecting fisheries in the Bitterroot, a critical component of healthy habitat for threatened bull trout. Other projects include removing a dam in Rattlesnake Creek and restoring the Blackfoot River tributary Nevada Creek.
Dated chokecherries to the U.S. Forest Service for offering only one-year on-call contracts for large air tankers for the next wildfire season — which, unfortunately, will be arriving all too soon. The wildfire season in Montana and across the nation is expanding, now lasting an average of more than 100 days longer than 40 years ago, meaning a sufficient number of firefighting equipment must be kept at the ready not just in the summer months, but nearly year-round. The Forest Service is currently soliciting for exclusive use of five additional large air tankers in order to prepare for next year’s wildfire challenges, but as Neptune Aviation President Ron Hooper explained, their terms present a major hurdle for companies that simply can’t finance specialized aircraft on such short, exclusive use contracts.
Huckleberry suet to all the folks who help make the Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count such a resounding success and a lasting tradition. The first count in Montana took place in Bozeman in December 1908. The 110th year of Christmas Bird Counts in Montana will kick off today and continue until Jan. 5, during which time flocks of volunteers will help collect important data about local bird populations.
Average chokecherries to Montana’s C grade in a recent report on the condition of its infrastructure. The Montana State Council of the American Society of Civil Engineers report released this month gave the state’s bridges a solid C, with about 7 percent rated poor or structurally deficient, while roads received a C-, with nearly half — 46 percent — of Montana’s major roads considered in mediocre to poor condition.
Certified huckleberries to the 11 Montana teachers who earned National Board Certification this year, including three at Arlee Elementary School. According to the Montana Professional Teaching Foundation, Arlee’s Heather Schneiter, Anne Brownell-Tanner and Sue McCay are among those who opted to undertake a rigorous process that involves documenting their teaching performance, providing evidence of quality instruction and preparing for peer evaluation – all before they even have the chance to sit for a written performance assessment to prove they provide their students with the best education possible. Arlee’s teachers, who earned their certification in Early and Middle Childhood Literacy, are now counted among Montana’s accomplished group of 139-and-growing National Board Certified teachers.