Missoula schools are not ready to re-open

A: I talked to the county health department today. If a student turns up sick, there are certain procedures we’ll follow, and that all requires quite a bit of personnel. Last spring, when we had a pertussis outbreak, we had our nurses working with the county health department coming in with support. The health department, as I understand it, is stretched pretty thin right now, and it is unlikely they’d be able to provide much support to us. We don’t have enough nurses to cover every school.

The CDC has released guidelines around (how to respond to a student showing symptoms of coronavirus): Isolate the student, temperature check, we’ll need to contact the parents and quite possibly have them talk to a public health nurse.

The other thing is, if we have a confirmed case, the CDC recommends we shut down for two to five days. The first thing is to deep-clean the school building, and the other reason is to give the health department time to trace any contacts (who may have been exposed).

***

Q: If the school board does vote to re-open the schools, will MCPS be ready by May 7?