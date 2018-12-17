One of the items on the Missoula City Council’s agenda for tonight’s public meeting is a resolution to amend the fees charged for removing snow and ice from sidewalks. While the city abandoned a recent proposal to steeply increase these fees, it’s still an issue in need of thoughtful public discussion.
Part of having safe, efficient, accessible public transportation infrastructure means keeping sidewalks in usable condition. Individual property owners bear responsibility for keeping their sidewalks clear of weeds and debris, and free of ice and snow. This is only reasonable, as they reap the benefits of higher home values and are the most frequent users of the sidewalks that abut their property.
However, when scofflaws persistently shirk this responsibility, it becomes the city’s duty to maintain the sidewalks — and send the property owner the bill.
City ordinance calls for sidewalks to be cleared of snow and ice by 9 a.m. following a snowstorm. If it isn’t cleared, and someone complains, the city sends an employee to document the violation and post a notice on the door. If the snow still isn’t cleared, the city will then send an employee to shovel the sidewalks.
The city rarely has to go this far. In the last fiscal year, the Development Services department received 150 complaints and charged a fee only nine times. It collected a total of $648. In the year prior to that, it received 212 complaints and made seven charges, for a total of $560. So we’re not talking about a major problem, nor a huge amount of money.
However, in recognition of the fact that these fees do not cover the administrative costs of enforcing the sidewalk ordinance, and that it’s unreasonable to send random city employees out to clear sidewalks of snow, the city proposed to hire a private business to do this work. The related fee increase drew protests from dozens of residents.
The proposal called for the administrative fee to jump from $42 to $150. The rate for the first half-hour of shoveling would have increased from $30 to $175, and each hour after would have risen from $60 to $325.
Part of the reason the new snow-clearing fee was pegged so high was that the city received only one bid in response to its request for proposals. The city is now putting out a new request, and city councilors are encouraging groups such as MontanaWorks, which provides low-cost shoveling services to people based on need, to submit a proposal.
As they reconsider their approach to this problem, city councilors should also look into the costs of offering sidewalk-clearing services in-house. It doesn’t seem like too great a burden to simply add sidewalk snow removal for a handful of non-compliant properties to the city’s existing snow removal operations.
The city currently divvies its snow-clearing duties on sidewalks around city properties among different departments, including Parks and Recreation; Parking; and Traffic Services, which is a division of Public Works. Mostly, it’s up to the public employees in each building to see to it that their sidewalks are kept shoveled. Different departments do have different equipment to aid them in this duty.
Any duly insured city employee with experience in snow removal and access to the proper equipment could have those duties included in his or her formal job description, and be given authority to make use of available city equipment to clear snow from the properties of scofflaw violators.
The fees paid by violators should cover the full costs of providing this service, of course, but the ordinance should be more specific about what exactly constitutes a finable offense, and include a fee schedule that would increase the costs for repeat offenders. The city says it focuses solely on out-of-state landlord scofflaws who refuse to take care of their properties, but Missoula residents can be forgiven for worrying that the ordinance applies to them too — because technically, it does.
The public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers at 140 W. Pine St.