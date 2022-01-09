Missoulian editorial: 100 years of community at Paxson Elementary

Warm, nostalgic huckleberries to the staff, students and alumni of Paxson Elementary School, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Schools like Paxson are deeply valued by residents and represent an important part of the neighborhood’s identity, according to a 2010 master's thesis by Tina Karin Erickson, who studied the value of such schools.

The neighborhood-driven effort to rebuild Paxson at the same site in the 1990s is indicative of that value, which is still alive and well today, according to Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson.

“Like any school, staff members will change over the years, however, the positive culture of the school remains intact,” Watson said. “I believe this speaks to the incredible foundation that was built at Paxson so many years ago. It continued to provide an excellent education for the children of the neighborhood — something that I’m sure was started 100 years ago.”

We particularly enjoyed reading in reporter Skylar Rispens’ story about the reverence for first-grade teacher Virginia Jensen, who taught for 35 years and died in 2021 at the age of 92.

“Resounding comments from everybody that I went to school with was that, ‘She just made me feel so special, she made me feel like everything I did was important,’” said Petey Torma, a fourth-grade teacher at Paxson who attended the school in the late 1980s and 1990s. “We found out that she was there for everybody.”

Many people have special places in their hearts for teachers who inspired them. In Torma’s case, Jensen is one of the reasons that she became a teacher — in the same school.

“Nowhere was better than here. We just have ... this golden town, this beautiful little place … it was like, I just want to be back in Missoula, working in that town,” Torma said. “It’s got everything that I wanted.”

Arrogant chokecherries to the news that the state of Montana has spent at least $119,000 in the past nine months defending against legal challenges to laws passed during the 2021 legislative session.

And that dollar figure is likely a significant undercount.

All of the laws under legal challenge were brought by Republicans in the state’s GOP-dominated Legislature, and their final passage fell largely along party lines.

Those lawmakers were warned that the measures were unconstitutional or unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny — and they passed them anyway.

Particularly egregious was House Bill 102, which legalized the carrying of firearms on college campuses — including the University of Montana — without a permit.

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, said then that the authority to set such policies is explicitly reserved to the state university system’s Board of Regents.

That bill “was from the start unconstitutional, and as I recall, (Republicans) were warned of that by Legislative Services at the time, and essentially didn’t care because it was, for some folks on the other side of the aisle, it was more important to feed their base,” Stafman recently told the Montana State News Bureau.

A state district court judge sided with the regents in a November decision, but the state Department of Justice has since appealed that ruling to the Montana Supreme Court. The department’s legal costs for that case alone exceed $17,500 so far.

“Time and time again, legislative lawyers reviewed these bills and warned that they may very well be unconstitutional," Stafman said. Referring to GOP lawmakers, he added, "It’s not that they didn’t know, it’s simply that they didn’t care.”

Kyle Schmauch, a spokesman for the state Senate Republican caucus, blamed the legal bills on a “small group of liberal partisans who are trying to advance their unpopular political goals through the courts.”

Schmauch’s charge of partisanship rings hollow, given the amount of time and effort the GOP majority spent pandering to its base with unnecessary culture-war initiatives. Perhaps he and they should look in the mirror.

Congratulatory huckleberries to the recent news that Kathleen Williams was named by President Joe Biden to serve as the Montana state director for rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

After serving in the Montana Legislature, the Bozeman Democrat twice ran for the state’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She lost both races, first to Greg Gianforte in 2018 and then to Matt Rosendale in 2020.

Williams has enjoyed a 38-year career in economics and natural resource planning and policy spanning the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, according to the White House news release announcing the appointment.

“She is deeply rooted in Montana, having served as lead legislative staff for water, mining, and recreation policy, run a statewide water resources program, and helped various organizations with program review and strategic planning,” the release said. “As a state legislator, she served as vice chair of the Agriculture Committee and passed legislation to improve health care and infrastructure, grow and diversify Montana’s economy, and advance local food production systems.

“… (She) has a special love for, and commitment to, rural issues and economies, including Montana’s diverse indigenous communities.”

We are pleased that the president has chosen a Montanan for this key — albeit obscure — job.

“Congratulations to Kathleen Williams as she takes on this important new role,” Sen. Jon Tester said on Twitter. “I look forward to working with her as we further invest in rural communities and strengthen Montana’s economy. I know she will do a great job for our state.”

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

