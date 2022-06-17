Missoulian editorial: A flood of huckleberries

Waterlogged and muddy (but still tasty) huckleberries to all the folks who pulled together during last week’s Yellowstone River flooding, enduring two days of catastrophic destruction with no loss of life or significant injury. Tales of sacrifice and generosity are filtering out from (un)Paradise Valley where thousands of tourists had to be sheltered and fed amid shattered highways and inundated water systems. The incident displayed for all to see how transitory our homes and roads and ambitions are in the face of natural forces. It also illuminated the only thing we humans have to survive: Our faith in one another.

Chokecherries disguised as huckleberries (or maybe the other way around?) for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park’s bear manager Jamie Jonkel’s advice to Missoula’s oblivious “wild animal trainers.” Having tried the direct approach telling people to break their bird-feeder habits and clean up their trash, Jonkel has flipped his script. Tongue firmly in cheek, he’s now giving pointers for the proper placement of feeders to lure bears into your yard, the right amount of space to leave a garage door cracked (enough for a cat to slip through or a bear to force open) and the thrill of having bears hang out on your deck while dismantling your greasy barbecue. To all that, he adds the pro-level kicker: Get your black bears trained up for backyard frolics, and pretty soon you’ll graduate to grizzly bears! Or maybe heed Jonkel’s original message and learn to live responsibly around wildlife. Find lots of advice and help at bebearaware.org

Respectful heaps of huckleberries to family, friends, students and colleagues of Tony Incashola, whose passing last week was a sad day for the Selis-Qlispe Culture Committee and all who knew him. Incashola oversaw decades of work preserving, compiling and sharing the encyclopedia of knowledge embedded in the Selis-Qlispe language and history. He was the first Native American to open a session of Congress with a prayer, a Vietnam War veteran, and seemingly ever-present force in Flathead Indian Reservation life and activity. Rest in peace, Tony.

Stout-hearted huckleberries to the civic and religious leaders ready to recall the horrors of Nazi history in moments when some cowards think reviving that blood-soaked failure is a good idea. Why would anyone dishonor the United States of America and its respect for rule of law, freedom of belief and responsibility for the common good by threatening others in a swastika shirt? We have fought this war before. We know how it ends.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.